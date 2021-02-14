Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner, The Queen of Procrastination

While I’m letting my hair down with you, I must confess I’m an odd duck in many ways, but one really weird one is that I don’t like making phone calls. Silly, I know, but I’m always afraid I’m going to call when it’s terribly inconvenient for the person I’m calling. Talk about procrastinating! I tell myself that just as soon as I finish this chore, I’ll make that call, and then I find another chore and so on and so on. I have no idea why that is, but there you go.

Another thing that is on my mind this morning: My life is very full, just the way I like it, but my days seem to be getting shorter. I can’t quite get everything in that I once could, so, common sense tells me that it’s time to let some of the interests I’ve always enjoyed.

In my case, it’s all about elder advocacy, which may have to be thinned down, so that I can get my house back in order, my garage cleaned out, and take the time to re-introduce myself to my kitchen and prepare some good, nutritious meals.

I love the age I am. I’ve never been happier or more content, but when things come up that force you to rethink your interests and your passions, you have to be sensible and let a few things go.