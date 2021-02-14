Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner, The Queen of Procrastination

I’m having one of those days. I think we all have them. I’m up early, all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but can’t get the old mojo going. I’m all over the place. There are so many things that I want to accomplish this morning, but I seem to be going in circles. I do well with lists. I seem to focus better when I have a list. I always list things in order of importance — so efficient or so I think — but today it’s just not working. I am the Queen of Procrastination. What to do?
When I was first getting into meditation, I also discovered journaling. (And, by the way, meditation is really cool stuff. If you haven’t opened that door, do yourself a favor and google “meditation” and try to get into it. It’s not easy, initially, but it’s a great lifelong tool.)
For me, one of the offshoots of meditation was being introduced to journaling. I have no idea how it works, but you find yourself writing things that you hadn’t even thought about; and there you are, working things out by writing in a journal.
For some unknown reason, you manage to work yourself out of your slump. Again, if you’ve never tried this, I also strongly suggest that you also google “journaling.” It’s like talking a problem out with a friend or family member. It truly works its magic. It’s a little like sweeping the cobwebs away and gaining a clean surface, where everything becomes crystal clear.
While I’m letting my hair down with you, I must confess I’m an odd duck in many ways, but one really weird one is that I don’t like making phone calls. Silly, I know, but I’m always afraid I’m going to call when it’s terribly inconvenient for the person I’m calling. Talk about procrastinating! I tell myself that just as soon as I finish this chore, I’ll make that call, and then I find another chore and so on and so on. I have no idea why that is, but there you go.
Another thing that is on my mind this morning: My life is very full, just the way I like it, but my days seem to be getting shorter. I can’t quite get everything in that I once could, so, common sense tells me that it’s time to let some of the interests I’ve always enjoyed.
In my case, it’s all about elder advocacy, which may have to be thinned down, so that I can get my house back in order, my garage cleaned out, and take the time to re-introduce myself to my kitchen and prepare some good, nutritious meals.
I love the age I am. I’ve never been happier or more content, but when things come up that force you to rethink your interests and your passions, you have to be sensible and let a few things go.
As long as my editor, Sasha, will have me, I want to have these weekly visits with you. I love sharing things with you that I believe make for a happier and more content life. But I must rethink a few of my other activities.
So, back to my journal. I’m going to have to work this out.
Thank you, folks, so much, for the many emails you sent about last week’s column about the loss of my sweet pet, Joy. Your stories were full of the love that you felt for the pets that you have lost. I even received a copy of a poem by an unknown author concerning the passing of pets. This poem told a lovely story of our pets waiting for us to guide us on to heaven. I like that idea very much.
Now that you’ve started sharing your thoughts with me, please continue, and we’ll get into what’s on your mind, what makes you happy, how you flip things around when you’re feeling down, your highs and your lows. I’d really like to know. That’s what friends do. They share their thoughts.
I hope that you are all enjoying our terrific weather and that it makes you as happy and lifts your spirits as much as it does mine.
Remember to always welcome the good things in life, and I hope that there are many.
Be kind to yourself and to everyone else, as well.
See you next week.
Email Betty at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.