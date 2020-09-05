Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: The role of an ombudsman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good morning. Wonderful to have you here.

I’d like to begin our morning by introducing you to a member of the Napa Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, who will tell us just what ombudsmen do. Please welcome Inda Shirley.

Betty: Thank you for coming, Inda. Please tell us what you do as an ombudsman.

Inda: First of all, we ombudsmen are advocates. Our responsibility is to identify, investigate, and resolve individual and systemic complaints. We may notice a too-slippery floor, medications left on a cart in the hallway or an expired fire extinguisher. We work to resolve these problems.

Acting on behalf of a resident, however, is somewhat different. If individual residents have complaints, each must sign a release that allows us to act on behalf of the resident. That is, the resident orchestrates the agenda. If, however, a resident has memory problems, we may contact the family. Even then, we try to get permission from the person who has authority over the resident.

Betty: Please tell us more about residents’ complaints.