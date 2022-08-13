Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The saga of my journal buddy and me

Good morning, dear readers.
Have you ever considered keeping a journal?
Since I can no longer get in my car and run errands, go grocery shopping, etc., as I have no car, I’ve started journaling once again.
Please don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. It’s a little like meeting a new friend with whom you feel very comfortable in sharing things you wouldn’t care to share with anyone else.
It’s fun once you get settled down with your pen and your journal, so to my journal I go.
What can I find that I can do with all this extra time when I’m not driving around?
In my little office I have a wall full of bookshelves with lots of books, family pictures, etc. that haven’t been cleared off in over 20 years.
A super project to take on. Down it goes into my journal.
While on this track, why not tidy up the bookshelves and go directly to the garage? (This will keep me from thinking about the errands I’d like to be making in my car.)
Let me tell you about my garage. I have mixed feelings about my journal giving me this idea. This is a two-car garage, but I can barely get a single car in. It’s filled with 40 years' worth of treasures, 20 years' worth of weekly copies of writing "Life with Joy" for the Calistoga Weekly and "Senior Corner" for the Napa Valley Register. My journal buddy might be stretching it a bit on our tackling the garage. We’ll see. After all, I do have all this extra time.
I think my journal friend is pretty smart. I like the ideas of tidying up my home and garage.
I hope that you can see the positive reasons for journaling.
One more point. I love listening to jazz, and my journal friend enjoys it too. Yep, I miss my sweet little car, but journal buddy is all right, too.
I hope you will find that journaling of any kind is very helpful in clearing out our minds and getting us on the right track.
I look forward to our next visit. Whatever you do, find a way of getting the joy into your lives.
Please send any requests to
bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.
PHOTOS: 4-H and FFA at Napa Town and Country Fair
4-H at the Fair
4H members enter their pigs into the arena for judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Maya Rochelle, 13, looks as her friend Mattea Buhman, 13, rests on her pig Patricia at the livestock barns on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and running through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Jarrett Dalessi,10, stands in a pen with his pig Marshmallow as he chats with Dalton Pridmore, 10, while awaiting judging at the livestock barns on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and running through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
A 4H member guides their pig around the arena for judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
A 4-H member guides their pig around the arena for judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Competitors and onlookers are seen around a pig pen while awaiting judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Spectators look on as 4H members have their pigs judged at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Julie Marquez, 14, hugs her friend Makenzie Matoza, 14, who both had pigs entered into completion at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
A 4-H member guides their pig around the arena for judging at the livestock barns on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and running through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
4H members enter their pigs into the arena for judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Alina Haro, in the pen, prepares her pig for judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
A 4-H member's tie and belt buckle are seen at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Anna Ahmann looks after her son’s cow tuxedo at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Edwin Lauritsen washes his cow, Chunky, at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Troy Reed wets down his pig before judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Kyle Odell walks his pig, Turbo, before judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
4-H members enter their pigs into the arena for judging at the livestock barns on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and running through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
A child reaches over to pet a pig during judging at the livestock barns in the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
