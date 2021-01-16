Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Thinking ourselves 'younger'

Hi, everyone. Welcome.

Let’s have a little fun this morning by playing with the idea of “How to Think Ourselves Younger and Happier.”

How to fix our lives by the rejuvenating mind tricks and ways that we can become happier and more confident, and boost our choices of success and ultimately, live a better life. Ways to maximize the best aspects of ourselves — how to be happy and feel younger. Youth and fitness are all in the mind.

For instance, two people can have identical genes and lifestyles, but one can end up healthier than the other thanks solely to their thoughts. Sometimes the effects seem utterly incredible. Plus, a more positive attitude can even make us physically younger.

In 1992, a group of pensioners were sent to a monastery and told to act as if they were 22 years younger. The retreat was decorated as if the year was 1959 and filled with music, films, and memorabilia from the era.

After just five days, the pensioner’s arthritis had improved, posture was more upright, their thinking, measure by an IQ Test, was sharper

Since then, other teams have shown that people who view aging positively live 7 ½ years longer than those who associate it with frailty and senility.