Welcome to our Corner, fellow seniors -
I apologize; I’m not quite myself this morning. I had to say, “Goodbye” to my little four-legged good buddy, Izzy, this week. Heart’s a little heavy as I greet you.
Of course, we all know, going in, that our little friends have a much shorter life span, but the moments that we have with them are precious, indeed.
Grief is a powerful feeling, and it’s helped enormously by sharing with friends, so I’m feeling comforted by sharing with you.
Speaking of grief, did you know that Collabria Care, formerly Hospice of Napa Valley, has among its many services of help for seniors grief support for folks and their families when they are near the end of life? One-on-one support is offered. How very important that service is.
Let’s talk about Collabria’s Continuum of Care Program, which takes us from wellness to serious illness to end-of-life care.
Under wellness, the programs also include education, Upvalley Village, Mind Boosters, and Honoring Choices N.V.
Under serious illness, the programs are palliative care, day programs, adult day healthcare, Alzheimer’s specialty programs, family consultations and caregiver support.
Under end-of-life care: the programs are hospice care, caregiver support, grief support and family consultations.
These are wonderful, helpful programs at each stage of our lives and often there is no charge for the services.
As a non-profit organization, Collabria is able to offer these programs in a caring, personal way, whereas a for-profit company must look for ways of making money. I understand two large companies are coming into Napa County, offering both home health and hospice care. Of course, when a profit-driven company is delivering care, the danger is “the focus is more on profits than on quality,” according to Dr. Joan Teno, professor of medicine and a health services researcher at the Oregon Health & Science University. Food for thought.
I’m sure you’ve read in our NV Register the news that Collabria Care and St. Joseph Home Care Network have signed an agreement to integrate the two organizations. St. Joseph’s is also a nonprofit organization.
From a letter, written by Linda Gibson, president and CEO, we learn that: “The partnership improves our ability to provide the seamless, specialized care that individuals and families need as they age, including our Alzheimer’s, palliative and hospice services.”
Collabria Care will continue to rely on community donations to underwrite their offer, including charity care, caregiver training, community education workshops and grief counseling.
She writes, “All donations made to Collabria Care, including bequests, will continue to be used exclusively for Collabria care services, programs, and operations. It is imperative that, as a nonprofit healthcare organization and the only hospice based in Napa County, Collabria Care be able to continue to make its essential services available to all who need them.”
For more information on Collabria Care, visit collabriacare.org and for St. Joseph Home Care Network, visit stjosephhomecare.org
I thank Robert Hayes, marketing manager for Collabria, who, in addition to being very knowledgeable about Collabria Care, is a very nice Irish fellow, with a twinkle in his eye, just back from medical leave, and he was missed by all. Welcome back, Robbie.
May I take a moment to add some wonderful comments received on last week’s visit about Cannabis for Seniors?
The first message from one of our Corner friends was about a conversation she had with her neighbor, both “75-ish,” each suffering from various painful joints. The neighbor’s son had recently visited some friends. One of them told him about a cream for his painful knee joint, which he began using, and helped the pain greatly. He gave his mother the name of the product, which contained CBD.
Both women thought it was hilarious, however, they also believed that “if it works and it won’t hurt us, we’re both willing to try it.”
Another from a 75-year-old gentleman: “I obtained a medical marijuana prescription about a year ago. I used it to purchase two chocolate bars at a dispensary in Vallejo for $10 each. I took about 1/8th of one of the bars. After 30 minutes, feeling nothing, I took another 1/8. Big mistake. It was just instant dementia. It took hours for the feeling to go away and it wasn’t the least bit pleasant. Apparently, overdosing isn’t really dangerous, but everyone should be aware, orally ingested marijuana takes time to react and too much can be really unpleasant for older folks.”
Another note stated: “I think that so many in our generation have such a ‘bad attitude’ about cannabis from all the past years. A family member very cautiously suggested it to me two years ago, and I was willing to try anything, having had fibromyalgia for 18 years! The CBD worked like a Miracle. Nothing helped the pain until my first ‘Candy.’ No ill effects. No side effects.”
Thanks to all of you who contributed to our cannabis column by sharing your thoughts and your experiences with cannabis.
I want to emphasize, once again, that I am not endorsing cannabis, but it’s been wonderful hearing from our good friends.
I’m so glad you joined us at our Corner. See you again, soon.
Let’s continue sharing our successes, as we keep walking down this very fun path, by sending yours. Thank you.