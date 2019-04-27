Welcome, I’m eager to be able to bring you some exciting events and updates in the senior world this morning.
First of all, we received word from Kal Edwards about his upcoming Community Conversation Series for 2019. I know you are all familiar with the exciting programs on Retirement Renewal Forums, presented by Kal Edwards, Forum founder and coordinator.
We’re excited for Kal and his advisory team as they are celebrating their fifth year of highly successful Retirement Renewal Forums. Kal shares with us the following: “We’ve had wonderful feedback from our attendees of how important these forums have been, with topics from nutrition to brain health, from healthy finances to creating an estate, the importance of meditation, mindfulness and even humor along the way.”
Kal wanted to introduce his dedicated advisory team consisting of folks dedicated to the latest information, well-being and renewal of retirees, including psychologist, Dr. Marly Perkins, elder practice attorney Naomi Dreskin-Anderson, wealth management advisory Brian Monske, culinary advisor Chef Greg Cole, and health and wellness specialist Elizabeth Glenn O’Dell.
Kal also wanted to acknowledge Collabria Care’s partnership in presenting the forums, part of Collabria Care’s Community conversation series and are co-sponsored by Aegis Living of Napa.
So let’s talk about the upcoming forum which will take place on Tuesday, May 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Gasser Community Room, Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa.
What fun to travel, whatever the age. Of course, there are a few questions to consider as we get older, such as: where is it safe to travel? What are the advantages of group travel? What are other restrictions we should consider? These and other topics will be discussed at the upcoming Retirement Renewal Forum by travel expert Brent Olson.
Kal tells us that Brent is not only a world traveler himself, but has just been designated one of the top experts of 2019 listed by Conde Nast. Among Brent’s many tour groups have been retirees and seniors.
Sounds like a very important event whether you’re planning a trip now, or sometime in the future. This is a free community event. RSVP early to assure your place at 707-258-9087 ext. 272 or jmcnab@collabriacare.org Refreshments will be served. See you there.
Our next exciting news is from Molly’s Angel’s new executive director, Julia Orr. I met her recently and asked her what she might like to share about Molly’s Angel’s and some of the changes she might be making.
Happily, they are expanding their Transportation and Telephone Reassurance Programs to service more seniors in the Napa County area.
Julia tells us: “It is very easy to sign up with us, we just need some personal information and emergency contact info and that is it. Molly’s Angels offers free rides to seniors 60-plus and disabled individuals who are ambulatory to and from medical appointments both in and out of Napa County.
"Our volunteers are trusted individuals who have all had background checks so people who feel more vulnerable can feel safe with us. Feeling vulnerable is something I hear a lot from our clients and it is so important for people to feel secure especially when they are dealing with an illness or may have been given a serious diagnosis that they are coping with often alone."
Julia continues: “We will also be starting a new Volunteer Outreach Campaign next week and are looking for volunteers to support our expanding programs. We are especially looking for people who are willing to drive seniors to medical appointments in Vallejo, Fairfield and San Francisco.
"We don’t get a lot of calls for these but we do get some and want to help as much as we can. Recently retired and looking for something to do? When volunteers sign up through our Transportation Program they do need to go through a background check and need to have a clean, current driving license and their own insurance, but we do not require a certain number of hours each week, you just log onto our volunteer calendar and choose which rides work for you.
“People can also volunteer with our Telephone Reassurance Program and do the calls from the comfort of your own home. Volunteers with this program do weekly check-in calls to seniors offering safety checks and friendly conversation; often Molly’s Angels volunteers are the only social calls they will receive.”
In addition, Molly’s Angel’s is looking for volunteers to staff their Farmer’s Market booth two Saturdays a month and to help out at their upcoming Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Silent Auction.
To sign up for their Transportation and Telephone Reassurance Program, call (707) 224-8971 or email mollysangels@mollysangels.com
To volunteer with Molly’s Angel’s, please sign up through our website www.mollysangels.com”
Thank you so very much Julia, and we wish you much good luck as the new Executive Director. You are off to a great start.
If any of you are unfamiliar with the great work that Molly’s Angel’s does for our community’s seniors, please check out their above listed website. It is truly such important work that they do for our seniors. If you’ve ever considered volunteering, you could not do better than giving Julia a call.
You know how I feel about giving back to your community, and volunteering for Molly’s Angel’s would be pretty prime. Giving has a way of making you feel amazing. Try it, you’ll see.
My husband used to say, “Our world is made up of ‘givers and takers’” and he stressed that he wanted his family of six to travel the "giver" trail.
I know that you, also, travel the giver trail.