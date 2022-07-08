Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Two programs to help Napa Valley seniors

Greetings, fellow seniors.

How wonderful to be with you this morning. I was very pleased to receive a request recently from one of my readers and a friend, Linda Leonard. While attending the Senior Advisory Commission meeting, she enjoyed learning from the guest speaker about Meals on Wheels and other services for seniors.

The guest speaker was Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, who also oversees the operation of several services for seniors, a couple of which we will cover today. Thank you for opening this door for us, Linda.

We are very lucky this morning. I had invited DeRose-Hernandez to join us to help explain the different programs available with CANV (Community Action of Napa Valley). Happily, she agreed to come and help us out.

Betty: Welcome, Lisa. Thanks for joining us. Please start us off with the home delivery meal program.

Lisa: Thank you for inviting me here to help. Our home delivery program serves meals for seniors age 60 and over, who are home-bound or unable to shop and cook.

You may also receive home-delivered meals if you are the caregiver, spouse or companion of a 60-plus senior who is receiving meals.

Betty: Please tell us a little about the drivers.

Lisa: Volunteer delivery drivers deliver the meals three days a week. A key component of our home delivery program is daily contact with our senior clients. This daily contact not only reduces senior isolation, but ensures their safety on a daily basis.

Betty: I’d like for us to make home delivery programs clear and easy to understand, should readers be interested. Would you please go with the key components of the program?

Lisa: Certainly, Betty. Here they are:

Deliveries are made between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Clients must be home to receive the meals.

-- Meals will be delivered in advance of seasonal holidays.

-- Constant contact saves lives and allows seniors to remain independent in their own homes.

-- Seniors receive a monthly menu, nutritional education and preventive health information, along with information on other social service programs.

-- We do not charge for our services. Our suggested contribution is $4.50 per meal to help us support the program. No senior will be denied a meal.

Betty: If you would like to request home delivery meal services, visit CANV's website www.canv.org and download the application form. Once it is completed, please send the form back to CANV's office via email or fax. They are happy to start meal services the next day after they receive a completed application.

Now, Lisa, let’s introduce our readers to another sister program to the home delivery meal program, called Wellness on Wheels.

Lisa: All right, the purpose of the Wellness on Wheels program is to promote independent living for vulnerable and home-bound seniors who receive Meals on Wheels in Napa County, through assessment, education and referrals to community resources.

Key components of the Wellness on Wheels program are home visits, assessments to identify seniors at risk of losing independence, education and social support for identified needs, and links to community agencies through formal referral processes. We follow up to see if the referral was beneficial.

Betty: Very interesting, Lisa. Thanks for bringing these two programs to our attention. If you would like to contact Wellness on Wheels, visit their website, www.canv.org, download their referral form and return the completed form via email or fax.

Lisa: Please feel free to contact us should you have any questions or need further information. The telephone number is 707-253-6111.

Betty: Thank you, Lisa, for a fascinating two programs. If you have the time, let’s continue at your convenience.