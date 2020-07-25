Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: Welcome advice from a meditation master

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greetings. It’s so good to be with you again.

Being isolated at home isn’t much fun, is it? What would we do without our good friends, and our wonderful families? Just a simple phone call or email means the world. It’s important that we stay physically active. I enjoy walking first thing in the morning. I wear my mask, because I always want to develop the habit of wearing it, whenever I leave my house.

When I return home, I enjoy meditating. It’s been a struggle for me re-learning how to meditate. My good friend, James Keolker, who many of you know through his excellent classes on meditation that he has given throughout the years at the St. Helena Rianda House Senior Activity Center. James’ advice to me, and perhaps his words might help you if you are, also, having difficulty with your meditation.

James Keolker’s very welcome advice:

“It’s important to prepare yourself before meditating. I cannot emphasize this enough. We must align our body & our minds, not just sit down and close our eyes. Then clear your mind. This is where deep breaths help dissipate random thoughts and brings you to the present. Gently close your eyes (to keep out visual distractions) and take three deep, slow breaths, holding your breath between each exhalation. Listen to your breath, feel your breath. So important!