Hi, everyone. I’m so glad to have you join our Corner.
This morning I’d like to open the door to an exciting, "come alive" Parks and Recreation Department. “New” in the sense of “reborn”, and the opportunity to meet the new director, who took on the job five years ago.
Since Napa’s Senior Activity Center is under Parks and Recreations umbrella, and I belong to the Napa Senior Advisory Commission, it was our pleasure to meet our new director, John Coates, when he dropped by to introduce himself. We were honored to have him continue to meet with us and keep us up to date on his plans and amazing accomplishments. I’m afraid I made a pest of myself in asking him, multiple times to allow me to interview him for our column. John is not one to toot his own horn, but I was persistent, and, today it’s paid off, as we have the pleasure of his company as he joins us today.
Please welcome our guest, John Coates.
Betty: Good morning, John. Thank you for coming. We are eager to hear the big changes that you have made since coming to Napa in 2014.
John: Thank you, Betty. I’m pleased to be here.
Betty: Why don’t you give us your first impression when you arrived in Napa? For instance, what were the most pressing issues?
John: When I arrived, the city of Napa was recovering from the Great Recession. They had experienced several years of staffing and budget reductions. Parks and Recreation reduced its work force by several people. My observation was that our parks system was being loved to death. Napa has an amazing park system that offers a rich variety of experiences for residents and visitors alike.
We needed to find creative ways to elevate our maintenance efforts and become relentless with ongoing improvements. We began to approach this by developing a consistent volunteer program, partnering with service clubs, faith- based organizations and youth groups to work on specific improvement projects. We also committed to investing in our employee’s professional development, so they could become strong problem solvers using innovative maintenance techniques.
We determined that we needed to become more relevant to our community. We started to focus on our mix of programs to ensure we could address unmet needs across all demographics.
We also focused on developing a strong brand for the department. We wanted to ensure residents could relate to us and feel good in doing so. We changed the look and feel of collateral material such as our Program Guide. All events developed a brand identity, each unique to the event. We stepped up our social media platform to create new ways to connect.
Betty: Wonderful what an attitude for perfection can achieve. What I saw was a charming, pleasant, modest, huge achiever. Thinking and planning: a people person with a can-do attitude. You made me want to get involved and help pull your plans together. Were you given any direction?
John: I am most grateful the City of Napa wanted me to lead the effort to elevate our department and its impact in our community.
I saw you beautifying every bit of the parks, rec areas, the civic spaces, special use parks, the addition of the Park Ranger Program, the hanging baskets of beautiful flowers.
John: We had the opportunity to partner with the Napa Downtown Association to enhance the maintenance and beautification of our downtown. We painted all the antique light poles and added 320 hanging baskets to them. We change out the baskets twice a year to provide seasonal color year-round. The Downtown Association provided additional funding toward the effort which also allowed us to step up cleaning sidewalks, parking garages and parking lots. As a part of envisioning an enhanced downtown, City Council also provided funding for two high tech public restrooms.
Betty: I don’t believe folks know enough about the Adult Sports programs, the Youth Sports programs, Camps, Day Camps.
John: In addition to traditional adult sports including softball, basketball and volleyball, we now offer 'social sports.' There is a trend, especially among baby boomers, to get out, enjoy some food and an adult beverage, and make new friends in a friendly, quasi competitive environment. We started with a Cornhole League at Dwight Murray Plaza a few years ago. We now have a bustling Thursday night league at CIA at Copia that features food and beverage specials, live music and now a bocce league. It has been wildly successful.
John: Our sports coordinator, Dan Opperman, has embraced the idea of introducing a variety of sports to youth in a fun way. The goal is to introduce the sport in a way that fosters skill development, socialization and fun. Kind of the same concept as our social sports program for adults! Some of Dan’s successes in the past few years include our Jr. Giant’s baseball and Mini Warriors and Jr. Warrior’s basketball programs. We also have mini soccer, mini tennis, and mini-track stars. The mini programs focus on ages 3-7.
John: We have been successful with camps, camps and more camps. We offer more than 100 different weekly day camps throughout the summer for kids ages 3-15. You can choose from traditional day camps; BMX; arts and crafts; dance, music and drama; horseback riding; sport specific camps; swim and teen leadership!
Betty: Of course, my personal main interest is in the Napa Senior Activity Center. What’s new there?
John: I am thrilled that we have been able to study the current and future needs of the Senior Center and develop an action strategy that addresses the most pertinent needs. The greatest outcome of the 2015 study was the support from City Council to commence a $2.3 million renovation of the entire interior of the facility. When complete, the Senior Center will have new social gathering space, group exercise space, a new modern banquet kitchen, updated restrooms and lots of flexible space for meetings and gatherings. One of the key strategies behind the renovation is to attract a broader range of seniors and to offer more opportunities for active participation. We expect to reopen sometime in June of this year.
Betty: That is great news, John. I see the new Senior Center bursting at the seams with present and new seniors when it opens in June. By the way, everyone might not know this, but the age for seniors, at the Center, has dropped to age 55, I believe.