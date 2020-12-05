Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: What you need to know about caregiver protection

Greetings, everyone. What beautiful weather we are having. Can’t beat these fall colors, and clear blue skies.

This morning, we are incredibly lucky in having, as our guest, Tara Blakley, a supervising staff service analyst for Comprehensive Services for Older Adults (CSOA) at Napa County Health & Human Services, who will be bringing us an especially important message.

As Tara says, “If you are a caregiver or if you need to hire a caregiver, this message contains information you need to know.”

Tara has been involved in this topic for quite some time, and it’s our very good luck that she is going to help us to understand the issues involved and what is necessary to make sure we “do it right.”

Betty: Tara, welcome. We are so happy to have you with us this morning. Could you give us a little background on today’s topic?

Tara: Certainly, Betty, and thank you for having me. In February 2020, the Napa County Board of Supervisors amended an ordinance requiring all caregivers providing in-home care in Napa County, for any sort of compensation, be background checked and screened for tuberculosis.