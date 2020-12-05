Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: What you need to know about caregiver protection

Greetings, everyone. What beautiful weather we are having. Can’t beat these fall colors, and clear blue skies.
This morning, we are incredibly lucky in having, as our guest, Tara Blakley, a supervising staff service analyst for Comprehensive Services for Older Adults (CSOA) at Napa County Health & Human Services, who will be bringing us an especially important message.
As Tara says, “If you are a caregiver or if you need to hire a caregiver, this message contains information you need to know.”
Tara has been involved in this topic for quite some time, and it’s our very good luck that she is going to help us to understand the issues involved and what is necessary to make sure we “do it right.”
Betty: Tara, welcome. We are so happy to have you with us this morning. Could you give us a little background on today’s topic?
Tara: Certainly, Betty, and thank you for having me. In February 2020, the Napa County Board of Supervisors amended an ordinance requiring all caregivers providing in-home care in Napa County, for any sort of compensation, be background checked and screened for tuberculosis.
The original ordinance, adopted in 2010, was the first of its kind in the state of California and demonstrated the commitment our community has to protecting vulnerable seniors and disabled adults and legitimizing the difficult and important work of caregivers.
In 2016, legislation supported by Senator Bill Dodd, was passed requiring all Home Care Organizations to be licensed. This legislation, called the Home Care Services Protection Act, also created a public online registry listing Home Care Aides (independent or affiliated with a Home Care Organizations to be licensed). This legislation called the Home Care Services Protection Act, also created a public online registry listing Home Care Aids (independent or affiliated with a Home Care Organization) who passed a Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) background check.
The Home Care Services Protection Act provided an opportunity to strengthen the local ordinance and created a mechanism for community members and law enforcement to verify whether a caregiver was background checked and registered with the state of California.
This led to the newly adopted Elder and Dependent Adult Protection Law (https://www.countyofnapa.org/2425/Elder-and-Dependent-Adult-Protection-Law), which requires all caregivers working in Napa County, for any sort of compensation, to register with the state and receive a DOJ and FBI background check.
Tara, before you continue, I wanted to tell you how much we all appreciate your attention to detail on a somewhat complicated system that was necessary to complete this perfect package. May I ask, does this new law mean that every caregiver working in Napa county must register with the state?”
Almost. There are only four situations in which a caregiver is NOT required to register:
1. The caregiver is providing care voluntarily. This means they are not receiving ANY form of compensation, including room and board.
2. The caregiver holds a current license with the state of California (ie. registered nurse, licensed vocational nurse, certified nursing assistant).
3. The caregiver is an In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) care provider who ONLY works for IHHS recipients.
4. The caregiver works for a licensed Home Care Organization (ie. Senior Helpers, A Partner in Caring, Home Helpers, etc.).
How does a caregiver register and how much does it cost?
The process is simple and requires the caregiver to log onto the state’s Home Care Aide Registry website www.ccld.dss.ca,gov./hcsregistry/about.aspx and complete an on-line application form. The cost for the application is $35.
After the on-line application is completed, the caregiver must get Livescanned (electronic fingerprints) to receive a DOJ and FBI background check. The cost for this is between $60 to $80, depending on the Livescan vendor.
The final step in the process is to contact the Caregiver Coordinator at 707-259-8789 or caregiverregistration@countyofnapa.org and provide the caregiver’s name, DOB, email, telephone number, PER ID# (issued by the state when you registered) and proof that the caregiver has tested negative for tuberculosis.
The state will notify the caregiver by mail when their background check has cleared, and their registration has been approved. Registration is good for two years and the state will notify the caregiver when it is time to renew their registration.”
Thank you, Tara. How do I determine if the caregiver I want to hire has complied with the law and is registered?
Go to the Napa County Website, scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on the “Permits and Certificates” link. From there, click on the “Registered Caregiver List” link.
Caregivers who have completed the registration process are listed here. To verify that the caregiver is in good standing with the state, go to the state’s Home Care Aide Registry website www.ccld.dss.ca.gov/hcsregistry/About.aspx and type in the caregiver’s first and last name and PER ID#, which can be found on the county’s Registered Caregiver List.
If you need assistance checking the status of a caregiver, call the Caregiver Hotline at 707-259-8789 or email caregiverregistration@countyofnapa.org and the Caregiver Coordinator will assist you.
One final question, please, Tara. Where can I go to get more information or help in complying with the law?
The Caregiver Coordinator at Napa County Comprehensive Services for Older Adults (CSOA) can help. You can reach the caregiver coordinator by calling the Caregiver Hotline at 707-259-8789 or e-mailing caregiverregistration@countyofnapa.org.
There is also a lot of information on the county’s website, including Register as a Caregiver, Frequently asked Questions, Registered Caregiver List, and Caregiver Information & Resources. Go to: www.countyofnapa.org/csoa and select Caregiver Registration from the left-hand side of the page to access this information.
Thank you, once again, Tara, for helping make this transition run so smoothly and for helping us to understand it, plus telephone numbers and emails available for any questions we might have. Won’t you please ‘wind it up for us,’ Tara?
I would like to add that this law came about because the Napa County Commission on Aging and a group of very dedicated individuals recognized the importance of protecting the vulnerable seniors and disabled adults in our community. They also recognized the valuable role that caregivers play.
As Rosalyn Carter said, ‘There are only four kinds of people in the world: those that have been caregivers, those who currently are caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.’
In closing, I join Tara in urging everyone to help in continuing this work by doing the following:
— Comply with the law, if you are a caregiver, and complete the caregiver registration.
— Before hiring a caregiver, check to make sure the caregiver is registered with the state.
— Call the Caregiver Hotline at 707-259-8789 if you need more information or have questions.
Thank you all for joining us today. Have a wonderful week, and we’ll talk again next week.
