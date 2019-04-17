Hi, my friends.
While recuperating from surgery, I’m having the opportunity to do a lot of reading, which turns out to be a big plus for me. After grumbling about how long it’s taking to regain my energy, I’ve decided to turn that into a plus, rather than a negative.
It’s been fun for me to have the quiet time to realize that every once in a while we should review our priorities in life, the road we wish to travel, what gives us joy. I’m a huge fan of Dan Buettnel’s amazing study of the Blue Zone, done with a team of scientists in 2000, where they studied cultures where people live longest. I’ve saved an article called "The Power of 9 Easy Ways to Boost Longevity," and had the time to re-read it recently. I’d like to share it with you this morning:
#1 Keep Moving. Find ways to move naturally, such as walking, gardening, using fewer labor-saving devices;
#2 Find Purpose, and pursue it with passion;
#3 Slow Down. Work less, rest, take vacations;
#4 Stop Eating…when you’re 80 percent full;
#5 Dine On Plants. Eat more veggies, and less meat and processed foods;
#6 Drink Red Wine. Do it consistently but in moderation;
#7 Join A Group. Create a healthy network;
#8 Feed Your Soul. Engage in spiritual activities;
#9 Love Your Tribe. Make family and friends a high priority.
I’m glad I found this list. I’ll keep it handier in the future, as I find each Power of 9 to be very helpful in leading a fun, productive and satisfying life. I especially like #9. We should all find our tribe, the people you love to hang out with, who make you happy, who love you and you love them back.
Also, #8 Feed Your Soul, I believe is vital. We all have our way of “feeding our souls.” My personal way has always been through meditation, however, by leading a full and busy life, I’m finding it difficult to slow down and allow the meditation to happen. Another wonderful find while I’ve been home recuperating, is the following, which will be very helpful in returning to meditation:
From "15 Minutes to a Quiet Mind": What do I want to bring into the world today? Find my answers from within. Quiet my mind – settle in – settle down. Breath into it….deeply….feel it. Inner peace…welcome it. Slowly go deeper into the state of un-conscious. Tune in to the rhythm….find the zone. Feel it…deep breathing.”
I’ll be using this when I practice meditation. I’m sure it will help, very much. Also, our favorite meditation teacher, James Keolker, recently said, “We in the west divide mind and body, not so those Eastern ancients who understood they are one and the same: rest the mind, rest the body, treat them both well.” Thank you, James. I’m, finally, beginning to get it.
I will look forward to using James’ words and the words of “15 Minutes to a Quiet Mind” very shortly. You might want to do the same.
Returning to #1 Keep Moving, A study was done by the American Cancer Society by following 140,000 older adults and reported that those who walked six hours per week had a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cancer than those who were not active, but that walking even as little as two hours per week could begin to reduce the risk of disease and help us to live a longer, healthier life.
Getting back to #9 Love Your Tribe. In a way, I think of our being a Tribe because we meet often, learn new things to help us live a happier, healthier, more generous life. Plus, I receive much joy when we meet.
So, by trying to live our lives the very best that we can, and using the tools that help make that possible, I would strongly urge you to take that first step in learning to meditate. I hope some of these ideas will help you on that journey. It’s important to learn what makes us each a little different, getting to know our inner-selves through meditation. I wish us much good luck in finding that inner peace.
Let’s take each one of the Power of 9 at a time and study them as good life lessons.
I always enjoy our visits. Let’s get in touch with who we are, possibly through meditation, and always strive to be the best that we can possibly be, and please do think about some type of volunteering. Giving is a wonderful thing.
Goodbye until next time.