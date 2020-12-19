Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Yvonne Baginski's new projects

A chilly day to welcome you all to our corner.

This morning I’d like to honor someone many of you know through her good work with our seniors: Yvonne Baginski.

I asked her to send us a note about what she is currently involved in. Many of you know about her Front Porch. For years she has provided medical equipment to be brought in or picked up at her front porch, helping make sure there is a place to take equipment so that others may continue to use it.

Following is Yvonne’s note:

“Yes, the front porch will be permanently closed on Dec. 31. I will continue as executive director (of Share the Care) until the new hire comes in sometime in mid-January. I am confident that Share the Care will have a seamless transition to new leadership, and the community will find another location for the Front Porch.

“Almost seven years ago, Share the Care started as an idea. With the support of the Gasser Foundation and Donna DeWeerd, we were able to grow it into a program that was directly responsible to the needs of older people in our community. For the first three years, Molly’s Angels took us under their wing and then we were urged to start our own nonprofit agency. It’s not always been easy, but it’s always been rewarding.