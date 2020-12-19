 Skip to main content
Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Yvonne Baginski's new projects
Senior Corner

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Yvonne Baginski's new projects

A chilly day to welcome you all to our corner.

This morning I’d like to honor someone many of you know through her good work with our seniors: Yvonne Baginski.

I asked her to send us a note about what she is currently involved in. Many of you know about her Front Porch. For years she has provided medical equipment to be brought in or picked up at her front porch, helping make sure there is a place to take equipment so that others may continue to use it.

Following is Yvonne’s note:

“Yes, the front porch will be permanently closed on Dec. 31. I will continue as executive director (of Share the Care) until the new hire comes in sometime in mid-January. I am confident that Share the Care will have a seamless transition to new leadership, and the community will find another location for the Front Porch.

“Almost seven years ago, Share the Care started as an idea. With the support of the Gasser Foundation and Donna DeWeerd, we were able to grow it into a program that was directly responsible to the needs of older people in our community. For the first three years, Molly’s Angels took us under their wing and then we were urged to start our own nonprofit agency. It’s not always been easy, but it’s always been rewarding.

“Altogether, I figure we’ve helped thousands of people in the most difficult times of their lives. There are so many stories about how circumstances can dramatically change in illness, age or disability. For some, I was able to work with over several years, others I never even met, just spoke to over the phone.

“The Front Porch has been a project for over 12 years. Most of the people coming and going, I never even met. We started counting how much we gave away each month and estimate it’s about 150-200 pieces a month. Just think — that perfectly good equipment and home health supplies were destined for the garbage dump. Instead, we were able to reuse, recycle and make someone’s life a little better.

“One thing I’ve learned, is that we have a responsibility to care of one another. It is our job. It’s also the right time for me to leave Share the Care. I am currently a Senior Senator, representing Napa and Solano Counties for the California Senior Legislature. I have developed three proposals, all of which will hopefully be made into legislation and eventually signed by the Governor.

“Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-Fairfield will be taking on two of the proposals, and the third is still being studied for wording by another legislator. Being a member of the Senior Legislature has really opened my eyes to how valuable my grassroots work has been, and how important it is to translate this information to those who control our system of long-term care in California. I hope to spend some of my time working in this arena.

“My work life is far from over. And I hope life will continue to offer me many opportunities for expression.

“I have met some lovely people in Napa County, and have also made many friends. I look forward to spending more time in creative brainstorming and reflection with them. And, of course, there are my three adult children whom I can now visit more often.

“In my lifetime of work with aging people, I have learned that time, health and love are the three most important assets in a lifetime. As time grows shorter, and health still allows me to walk several miles a day, I want to savor it all to the fullest. I want the people I love to know it in every fiber of their being.

“I look forward to it all, whatever it may be.”

Thank you, Yvonne. We’ll be looking forward to your new endeavors and we’re grateful to you for the many seniors that have been helped by you to date.

I think we would agree with Yvonne that “time, health and love” are pretty important assets in a lifetime.

Speaking of health, I recently enjoyed reading the National Institute on Aging’s Dec. 14 email, suggesting that we make healthy food choices and exercise as part of our festivities this month.

Their suggestions are as follows:

“Choose a variety of foods that are packed with nutrients and consider your portion size, which is how much of a food you are served or how much you eat. To keep your portion sizes under control, put the leftovers in the fridge as soon as possible and enjoy them again the next day. Try to avoid eating foods and beverages that are high in calories and added sugars, sodium and saturated fats. Instead, choose healthier options like fresh fruits and vegetables.”

They also remind us to stay active during the holidays, noting, “You can be active in many ways without spending a dime.”

Their suggestions:

  • Make your own weights from household items such as soup cans or bottles of water.
  • Go for a hike in a park.
  • Do yard work, such as raking leaves.

Good to know.

Wishing you all a very happy holiday, and we’ll meet again next week.

Contact Betty at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.

