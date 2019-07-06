Good morning, my friends.
As promised, today we’ll learn more about our Napa County Library from the director of Library services and Community Outreach, Danis Kreimeier, as well as a bit of her history.
A little later, we’ll learn about Friends of the Napa County Library from their president, Anita Lees, and board member, Sandy Fagan. (In last week’s Senior Corner I mistakenly identified Sandy as treasurer of FOL.)
Now, let’s welcome Danis Kreimeier to our Corner.
Betty: Good morning, Danis. We are happy to have you with us today. Would you please share with us a little of your library career history?
Danis: Yes, and thank you for asking me here today. I started at Napa County Library in January 2008; however, I started my library career as a page at the Fullerton Public Library, FPL, shelving books in the Children’s Room.
I’ve worked in every department of a library except Technical Services, where materials are cataloged- I was offered a job in technical services at FPL, but turned it down to have my third child, a daughter, and go to graduate school to earn my MLIS.
After working as a children’s librarian for many years I became an assistant library director, and eventually director. I have been president of the California Library Association, 2005 and have been very involved in the library community at the state level.
Betty: Thank you, Danis. I’ve watched you in action and you obviously love what you do. Please tell us a little of what you love about your job.
Danis: What I love about my job is watching our customers discover new interests, enrich their lives, connect with their community through a program, go on and get either a high school diploma or a GED, become citizens, learn a new skill, share the joy of imagination and play with their children, learn to read, learn English, and even learn to play the ukulele.
All these things happen at our library every day. They happen because we have the most engaged and talented staff that sees an opportunity and connects with our customers and community to make exciting things happen, whether it’s a program or a new service. I am constantly impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm they bring to work every day.
Betty: Please tell us more.
Danis: I am so excited that we are able to increase library hours at all locations this year. Closing the library on Sundays was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my professional life. I am thrilled that we will be open 1-5 on Sundays at the downtown library. American Canyon and Calistoga libraries will be open on Mondays and Yountville will be open on Fridays.
Even though you can access online services 24/7, having the library open on Sundays will enable those who can’t make it to the library on any other day walk in our doors and get the personalized assistant that they may need.
Betty: That is truly wonderful. Can you tell us about the services at the library?
Danis: As for services, I recommend checking out the website napalibrary.org— I am sure there is something there for everyone- all you need is a library card.
Betty: Great idea, Danis. What’s going on this summer?
Danis: Summer programs are in full swing, always something happening, and at no cost to you. Come play Scrabble on Tuesdays in Yountville, come to a moon landing party or learn about UFO’s at the Napa branch, make slime at American Canyon, or join the knit-in on Saturdays in Yountville. And if you’re up Calistoga way, come to video game night on Wednesdays.
These are just a few of the many programs and events happening at your local library. Come check us out.
Betty: Indeed we will, Danis. We appreciate your visit this morning, and look forward to becoming more involved at our library. Your enthusiasm is catching. I’m eager to check out the activities that would, especially excite us seniors, besides, of course, checking out the new best sellers.
Thank you, so very much, for coming to our Corner and sharing with us all of the exciting events going on at our libraries. May you never lose your great energy and enthusiasm, Danis.
Readers, I just checked out Danis’s suggested website: napalibrary.org and it is amazing. As she suggests, “come check us out!”
Let’s revisit our Friends of the Library (FOL), Anita Lees and Sandy Fagan who thought that some of you might like to take advantage of the fact that there are a few openings available just now, with FOL.
A few of the opportunities of a volunteer are: Assisting in sorting, cleaning and boxing donated items, staffing a shift or two at a book sale, promoting the myriad programs and activities offered by the Library to friends and neighbors; and assisting in staffing and FOL information table at community events.
Probably one of the most important tasks is helping with the quarterly book sales. The proceeds of these sales help supplement the libraries programs and activities of the Napa Library. The next book sale will be on Sept. 14—22. First day is set-aside for members only.
Annual membership in FOL is $15. For more information visit the Friends of the Napa County Library at: info@folnapa.org
Anita also recommends that you sign up for the Libraries Monthly Newsletter, which she says if very informative and timely about new events.
Thank you, so much Anita and Sandy for all of your input. Greatly appreciated.
Oh, by the way, as we mentioned in last week’s Senior Corner, Anita Lees, also assists seniors in handling both personal and business finances. She also teaches seniors how to use their computers, IPhone, etc.
Yesterday was my first lesson from Anita. She was very patient, which was much appreciated. I even texted my children. We’re going to meet again, and I’ll be practicing in the meantime. I’m very excited. My grandchildren will be blown away.
Anita’s phone number is: 707-477-3922. I, highly, recommend Anita. My children and grand-children tried to teach me, and they were all very patient and kind, but, for some reason, I was blocked. Thank you, Anita!! We still have some work to do, but I’m gaining a bit of self-confidence and that is so key!
Oops, we’ve run a little overtime this week.
Goodbye for now. See you again soon. Never give up on something that you truly want. Just work a little bit harder, push on. See you soon. Enjoyed our visit, as always.