Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner

Hi, everyone and welcome to a continuation of “Starting Anew,” last week’s column.

“Starting Anew” and today’s column is an exciting blast off of truly effective ways of living our lives in a way that we’ll be doing all that we can do to live the best life, ever.

Most of the information is derived from an article in the AARP Magazine, written by Henry S. Lodge, M.D. and his patient, Chris Crowley

Let’s do a little review of last week’s column, beginning with the toughest part, but also the most important part. The parts that made me believe.

Part 1. The key to ending age-related decay. Most of what people call aging, and most of what we all dread about getting older, is actually decay. We are stuck with real ageing, but decay is optional. What is meant by that?

In the absence of signals to grow, our body, including our brain, decays, and we “age.” The keys to overriding the decay signals? Daily exercise, good nutrition, emotional commitment and a real engagement with living. But it starts with exercise. Exercise is the single most powerful signal you can send your body that it’s time to live and grow. It isn’t complicated, but we have to do it every day.

Rules to stop aging:

1. Exercise six days of the week for the rest of our lives.

Do serious aerobic exercise four days a week, 45 minutes a day, four days a week, forever. Why? Aerobic exercise changes your blood chemistry and makes it anti-inflammatory. This is the bit of magic that reduces our risk of heart disease and some cancers by 50 percent, and Alzheimer’s disease by 40 percent. Nothing in medicine can touch that. What to do? Bike. Jog. Swim. Hike. It doesn’t matter what we do—just do it.

2. Do serious strength training with weights, two days a week, even if we have arthritis and it’s painful to try. Dr. Lodge says, “Strong muscles can help protect the joints. Most arthritis patients report about a 50 percent reduction in pain with several months of strength training.”

3. Balance training. Balance, coordination and proprioception --our sense of where we are in space -- are all run by our brain’s signaling system. The brain has 100 billion neurons, or signal senders, each with connections to 10,000 other neurons. And one of our brain’s big jobs is dictating — in detail — how we move. But there’s a problem: Everything you don’t use rots! Especially the signaling system that governs the body’s fine motor movements. This means, of course, that our balance and coordination go to heck and we don’t know where we are. Sounds like the very definition of old age, doesn’t it?

4. Do serious strength training, with weights, two days a week. It’s strength training that offers us quality of life. Normal aging is grim. It means losing 10 percent of our muscle mass every every decade after age 40. Ditto bone mass. At 60, you can’t get out of a deep chair. Or the tub. Our joints hurt, so does our back, our hips, our knees. We worry about falling down and breaking a hip. But do serious strength training two days a week, and you’ll have little muscle loss and much less bone loss. You don’t need machines. Use free weights, elastic bands or your own body. Worry like crazy about posture. Bad posture can cause bad hips, which results in bad backs. Get a good exercise book or video. Doing strength training wrong is worse than not doing it at all.

Now, let’s continue where we left off last week where with an explanation of what dead food is.

It is filler (Bread, white rice, white pasta, sugar, chips, and soft drinks); processed foods (Prepared items top this list: frozen meals, snacks, desserts and ketchup) and fast food (French fries, cheeseburgers, milk shakes, griddle cakes and anything else that can be fried. Keep dead foods out of your life!)

Follow these tips to build an eating strategy instead.

1. Build the perfect plate: Your plate should be 50% percent vegetables and fruit; 25% whole grains, and 25% meat, poultry or fish.

2. Quit the clean plate club. It’s not good to clean your plate. Try this: When you go out to eat, push half the food to one side and take it home.

3. Swap refined grains for whole grains. Use brown rice instead of white. Try quinoa, or faro and use whole wheat instead of the refined white wheat, which is at the heart of our terrible diet.

4. Avoid solid fats. Set your mind against saturated fat (solid, like butter and the fat in beef). Use olive oil instead of butter. And don’t go to fast food places, the temples of fat.

5. Limit alcoholic drinks to one or two glasses of wine a night.

If you have diabetes, it is important to eat right. Our bodies need insulin to digest carbs, but if you eat the wrong kinds of carbs, your insulin system can go haywire.

Here’s why: Our gut turns all carbs into sugar. When that sugar hits our blood stream, insulin is released and our muscles use the sugar for energy. This is great. The problem is that dead food has no fiber, so it goes through our digestive tract quickly. Our body sends out an ocean of insulin to mop up all the sugar. But now there’s no sugar in our system and we’re hungry again. An hour or two after eating dead food, we’re ravenous. The insulin system breaks down and we end up with diabetes, amputations, blindness and heart attacks.

To lighten your meals, learn the salad trick. Start your meal with a salad, lightly dressed. And no bread with it. Just sit there, like a grownup, and eat your salad. You’ll eat more of it, and it’ll take the edge off your hunger.

Have frozen shrimp instead of frozen TV dinners. It takes virtually no time to thaw shrimp in hot water and sauté them in some bottled Asian dressing and a little oil. Keep some simple frozen vegetables in the freezer, too, for quick meals.

Choose fat-free yogurt, with real fruit. Don’t buy yogurt with fruit already in it; this has a ton of sugar.

Learn to read food labels: Reduced Fat Triscuits have three ingredients: whole wheat flour, soy oil and salt. Fabulous. Reduced Fat Wheat Thins have 10. Not fabulous. The basic rule is the fewer ingredients, the better.

I am happy to say that even though this has been one of my longest articles, it’s also been one that I’m happy to share, because we’ve learned so much from the writers, Henry s. Lodge, M.D. and Chris Crowley.

Bye for now. Keep in touch. Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.