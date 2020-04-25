Senior Corner: A gift of meditation from James Keolker

Hi, everyone. What a beautiful, sunny day. A good day to get out and walk, to look around and really see and appreciate the trees and flowers, and the good feeling of using our muscles. Breathing deeply and enjoying every moment.
We, also want to continue making good choices, such as wearing our masks when close to people, keeping that 6 foot distance, as well as remembering to wash our hands often for 20 seconds and using a disinfectant when bringing new objects into our homes. To continue using good, common sense, remembering, sadly, that we are still losing people to the COVID-19 Crisis.
Today, I had promised you a visit with Dr. James Keolker, meditation teacher. Many of you already know Dr. Keolker from attending his series of meditation classes offered several times, annually at the St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Center.
We are honored to have A “Special At-home Meditation from James.”
James: “Thank you, Betty, and hello to those seniors who meditate and those just learning. We are all experiencing one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime, so our mental well-being is especially important and vulnerable. First, to calm ourselves by centering our minds, and once we are calm and settled, to give us the space to be more compassionate of others.
This pandemic is cutting through our lives in two ways, putting us on edge since, as seniors we are age-compromised, and going beyond ourselves, have lost loved ones to this disease. In addition, there are the caregivers, the heroic medical staff, folks who are often putting their own health in jeopardy to be of service.
If we’re not careful, this can all seem overwhelming. That’s where meditation can be so very helpful and restorative. We can’t control these events, but we can control our emotional reactions to these events.
“Here are some helpful guidelines for meditation at home during this crisis:
1. Detach yourself from the news and all your electronic devices and screens.
2. Instead, sit in a quiet place in a comfortable chair.
3. Release from your mind the latest disturbing news; likewise, any anticipation of the future. The past is beyond our control, the future has yet to come, so just be fully in the present.
4. Take three deep, slow breaths: Be conscious of your body on the IN-breath and the OUT-breath” hold your breath a bit before slowly releasing. This preparation for your meditation activates specific nerve centers that can trigger the release of calming neurochemicals within you.
5. Gently close your eyes and focus your mind on your IN-breath and your OUT- breath for the next several minutes. Thoughts will arise, but gently put them aside and return to your breathing. Don’t anticipate the time, just meditate in the manner as long as it is comfortable.
6. When you feel it is time, gently open your eyes and sit for the next few minutes in the calm you have created.
7. You may wish at this time to extend gratitude to all those who are helping others during this crisis. You might also want to extend goodwill to all who are ill and the families of those who have passed.
8. Enjoy the rest of your day in a calm, mindful way.
An old sage once said: Your mind is your worst enemy and your mind is your best friend. So, it’s important to keep our minds calm, to set aside the negative news and embrace positive hope.
Keep well, keep safe? I salute the peace within you: Namaste!”
Thank you, James, for this lovely gift of how to meditate and the beautiful benefits of meditating. Just reading your suggestions in your quiet, calming style is extremely helpful, and we are grateful.
Another mind calming exercise that I’ve enjoyed for some time, is keeping a journal. For me, writing in my journal is a bit like visiting with a friend, sharing my deepest thoughts, concerns, joys, anger, frustrations. Things come out in my writings that are total surprises, occasionally. When that happens, I study these writings, and discover that there are concerns to be dealt with, joys to be experienced, to keep doors open, to experience more.
This might be a good time to share with you something that I read many years ago that has helped guild me. I ran across some notes that I had written and stuffed inside the book I had read, years ago, Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero with a Thousand Faces."
He was a big fan of George Lucas and his “Star Wars” trilogy. Because one of Campbell’s theories on mythology was that all mythology has good and evil (“the dark side” and “the light side”), the common thread that runs through all religions. Darth Vader, evil and powerful, Luke Skywalker, the good guy. The Force, the leap of faith, spirituality, believing in God, the glue that holds us together, keeps us balanced.
Campbell’s words: “follow your bliss” and “always listen to your inner feelings” are wonderful words to live by. In one of Campbell’s last interviews, he said, “If you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a kind of track that has been there all the while, waiting for you, and the life that you ought to be living is the one you are living."
We should always depend on one insight (instinct) inner feelings, when making tough decisions. I find my meditation practice puts me closer to God and I soon find the right answer for me. Meditation, along with journal writing, are pretty wonderful tools to use, especially during these trying times.
Why don’t you folks let me know what you find helpful for you during these stressful times? I believe that it helps to share. This is a time of helping one another.
Last week, when I was interviewing Dr. Claudia Sonder, president of Napa CART, I was unable to include the many resources for our pets. If you are in need of additional sources, please let me know, and I will send them to you.
Wishing you some relief from our present times. Be grateful that you are in a safe place, and please continue following the rules for everyone’s sake.
Hope to see you, again, next week.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
