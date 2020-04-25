Senior Corner: A gift of meditation from James Keolker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hi, everyone. What a beautiful, sunny day. A good day to get out and walk, to look around and really see and appreciate the trees and flowers, and the good feeling of using our muscles. Breathing deeply and enjoying every moment.

We, also want to continue making good choices, such as wearing our masks when close to people, keeping that 6 foot distance, as well as remembering to wash our hands often for 20 seconds and using a disinfectant when bringing new objects into our homes. To continue using good, common sense, remembering, sadly, that we are still losing people to the COVID-19 Crisis.

Today, I had promised you a visit with Dr. James Keolker, meditation teacher. Many of you already know Dr. Keolker from attending his series of meditation classes offered several times, annually at the St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Center.

We are honored to have A “Special At-home Meditation from James.”

James: “Thank you, Betty, and hello to those seniors who meditate and those just learning. We are all experiencing one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime, so our mental well-being is especially important and vulnerable. First, to calm ourselves by centering our minds, and once we are calm and settled, to give us the space to be more compassionate of others.