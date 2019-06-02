It’s always such a joy to meet with you on our weekly visits.
Today, I thought we might talk about the importance of exercise.
I know that I, personally, would not have nearly the amount of energy or flexibility were it not for Julie Webster’s Essentrics Class. I try to attend on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:15 a.m.
When I miss a class, I immediately feel less well balanced, move more stiffly and rise from a chair more slowly. I think of it, sometimes, as feeling younger…more like 60 or 70 rather than 90. When I stay on routine, I think more clearly, feel more balanced and just over-all think, move, and feel so much better.
Actually, one of the other students, Janelle, who has been with Julie much longer than I have, loves the routines and the history of Essentrics so much that she had been studying and working towards becoming an instructor and, recently achieved her goal.
Whenever Julie must take an occasional day off, we have the pleasure of having Janelle teach us. Her style of teaching is very similar to Julie’s in that she watches us to make sure we’re moving properly to insure the best results.
Recently, Janelle has begun teaching evening classes through Napa Senior Center.
June 2019 Newsletter from Napa Senior Center, lists Janelle’s class on Tuesday evenings as “Essentrics w/Janelle 6-7 p.m.” I strongly recommend that you try this amazing exercise program with Janelle. I promise that you will benefit greatly. Call 707-255-1800 for temporary location.
Julie’s classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Age-Reversing Essentrics, 1:15-2:15 p.m., temporarily at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa
We have great news about our Napa Senior Center in this month’s newsletter. The re-opening of the center is expected at the beginning of July. How wonderful it will be to have all programs back to the center.
A grand opening celebration is planned for later in the fall.
Let’s talk about the planned trips and tours coming up:
“June In Bloom” will be held at the Bouquets to Art de Young Museum. The cost is $72. It will be leaving Las Flores Community Center on June 6 at 9 a.m. Register in person or on line at cityofnapa.org/parksandrec; activity code: 13248.
On Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the trip is to San Francisco’s Walt Disney Museum. This is a perfect trip to enjoy with your grandchildren aged 12 and up. A “Storyteller” will lead us through the galleries and special exhibitions. The cost is $75 and the code is 13045.
There are so many new programs, such as our friend Janelle’s that I hope you will look into and enjoy. I would suggest that you stop by the Senior Center and pick up a copy of this month’s “Age Out Loud.”
How about a Native Plant Garden Walking Tour? On Friday, June 7, 9 to 11 a.m. take a one-hour walking tour of the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden in Skyline Park. The garden is a 2.5 acre area dedicated to growing and displaying California native plants. The cost is free. Code: 12964
Another special event will be a docent-led tour of Alston Park on Saturday, June 8, 10 to 11 a.m., We will learn the history of the land, transformation into the park and highlights of the local flora and fauna will be topics of discussion. We’re to meet at the information kiosk just off the south parking lot, close to Trower Avenue.
Given the fact that our Parks and Recreation Department has been doing so much renovating of our parks, I love the idea of inspecting as many as we can.
At another park, Westwood Hills, on Saturday, June 15, 10 to 11:30 a.m., we’ll have the opportunity of a guided hike with Napa park ranger. We will learn about the natural features in the surrounding environment. It is suggested that we dress appropriately in outdoor gear, bring water and wear footwear that is comfortable for a moderate amount of walking. No cost. Code: 12560
There are so many more new and older activities listed in both the June 2019 newsletter and the summer edition of the City of Napa Parks & Recreation Services Recreation Guide that you really don’t want to miss anything.
For instance, how about free Mah Jongg lessons for beginners? Rachel Friedman, volunteer instructor will be giving beginners lessons starting on June 7 through June 28. Code: 13089.
We are so fortunate to have all these fun activities to choose from. You know we began talking about how exercise helps our moods, our minds, as well as helping us physically. Let’s take advantage of some of these activities.
Next time, we’ll talk about how helpful our library is to seniors.
It’s been so good to be with you. Let’s fill our lives with happiness and interesting new things to learn, and, most important, new friends to make.