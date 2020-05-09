Senior Corner: Jay Shetty on a monk's life

Welcome to our Corner, and another gorgeous day in May.
Being confined to our homes, we tend to do a bit of soul searching, don’t we?
Visiting with meditation teacher, Dr. James Keolker last week, we learned how to calm ourselves by centering our minds, and once we are calm and settled, to give us the space to be more compassionate of others.
On the same subject, my daughter, Susan, sent me a transcript of a PBS NewsHour program in which Judy Woodruff interviews a Brief But Spectacular, author and former Hindu Monk Jay Shetty with a message for those living alone during the Pandemic. He is currently leading a 20-day live meditation series on Instagram and his first book, “Think Like a Monk,” will be out this fall.
Jay Shetty has a message for those living alone during the pandemic.
Shetty says he wants anyone living alone right now to know, “you’re not alone. We often refer to loneliness as something negative. And we look at it as a weakness. But when I lived as a monk, solitude is often spoken of as a strength.
“And so, the first thing I would recommend is finding one thing that you can do every single day that brings you joy. It may by reading a book you love. It may be looking at a beautiful piece of art. Doing one thing by yourself, for yourself, that creates joy is such an important habit.
“Don’t see social distancing as the end of your social life. It’s so important that we use the incredible technology at our disposal to have more human connection.
“And ask for support when you need it. Don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed. We are all in this together. We’re all experiencing it, and we’re all going to be there for each other.
“Take a moment to feel gratitude for three things, the people in your life, the places that you have visited, and the projects that you have worked on.
“During this pandemic, I believe that we’re going to get to see the best of humanity. True change, real change could be just calling one person who you know is lonely every single day.
“This is my brief take on why we’re never really alone.”
Wonderful thoughts, Thank you, daughter Susan. A remarkably interesting take on being alone. We’ll be looking for Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk” in the fall.
For those of you who have never meditated, but would like to try, I strongly recommend Dr. James Keolker’s series of classes given yearly at Rianda House, Senior Center in St. Helena. We’re hoping that the classes will be able to start up again, soon.
In the meantime, may I tell you some of what the practice of Meditation does for me? It helps me achieve a calmer mind, more patience, and an inner peace. It’s important to know that Meditation is more than relaxation. Meditation is a way of life, it’s a learned skill. There is no magic or mystery. If we follow precise and accurate instructions tailored to our style and disposition, we will in time progress, master meditation, and experience its lifelong benefits. There’s something pretty wonderful about being able to ‘drop in’ to Meditation. Try it. I believe you will like it.
Let’s call it a day, my friends. Try to live comfortably with our pandemic and know that it can’t last forever.
I will look forward to, once again, welcoming you to our Corner next week.
