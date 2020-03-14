Senior Corner: Keeping our spirits up

Hi, everyone.

I hope that you are all finding strength to hang on and ride this out.

We all want to take every precaution to ensure that we are doing all that we can do to take care of ourselves and to help make others safe.

If we feel less than perfect, it’s probably a good idea to stay at home until the cough, or whatever, is gone. Let’s keep our spirits up. Find ways to help others over this hump.

We need to find ways to make loving contact with our friends and families by email and phone calls.

When we feel good, let’s get out of our houses, find ways that we can be of service.

I liked what our county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said, concerning Coronavirus, “Be aware, be prepared and don’t be scared.” However, she also pointed out that we in the 60 and older group should try, a little harder, to avoid large crowds. If we feel like we’re coming down with something, but it’s not to the point of requiring medical services, we should stay home and drink lots of liquids.

Let’s use good common sense, but not let this coronavirus totally dominate our lives. Make a point of doing something nice for yourself and others.