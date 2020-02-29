Senior Corner: Looking forward to spring

Thank you, Mark.

I’m delighted to have gotten to know an acquaintance much better, by working with her on a committee. Many of you know her, Cynthia Kee who is a relatively new member of the Commission on Aging and is known by many in the valley as a specialist in advising homeowners in reverse mortgages for over 44 years.

I wanted to share with you the story she told me about a client who was duped by a gentleman through online dating. Apparently, it’s becoming very widespread, and usually it’s the women who are the victims, not men. The women are romanced over the phone, and all is rosy for a while, and then there is the request for money or some other similar scheme.

Cynthia is concerned for her client and hopes that she will realize what’s happening before it’s too late. Cynthia also has two women friends who did fall for the online dating scams and lost money. At any rate, we both wanted to bring this to your attention.

Online dating can be a wonderful experience and develop into love and marriage, but this is a relatively new scheme, so whether you’re a man or woman, be smart and store this information so you won’t become a victim. Before it’s too late.

Have a wonderful two weeks, and we’ll meet again. Do something nice for yourself and for someone you love.

Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net

