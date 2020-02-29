Senior Corner: Looking forward to spring

Good morning, my friends. So wonderful to be with you again. We have many things to share today so let’s get to it.
This rarely happens with our Napa County Commission on Aging that we have two vacancies.
I wanted to share this with you asap.
We’ve talked often about what fun it is to volunteer for something you truly believe in and are willing to devote the time to. We also know that the more that you put into something, the more you get back in the joy of a job well done. I’ve been a proud member for over 20 years and wanted to get the word out to you. Maybe this is something you would like to do.
The purpose of the commission is: “To serve as advocates by increasing awareness for issues impacting older adults and influencing public policy with the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Among the many issues on their agenda are aging in place, transportation, and healthy aging initiatives. The Napa County Commission on Aging consists of 15 members – one member from each of the five Supervisorial Districts and 10 additional members-a-large.” ( from an County Executive Office letter, 2/25/20)
Anyone interested in consideration for appointment must submit a completed application form. Application forms are available at the County Executive Office, 1195 Third St., Suite 310, Napa. Wishing you good luck, if you are interested in applying and becoming a member.
These beautiful spring-like days make me think of a notice I received recently from Rianda House Senior Center in St. Helena, informing us that Dr. James Keolker, master meditation teacher, will be starting his spring meditation series in March. I contacted Dr. Keolker for details.
The classes will begin with “Packing Your Meditation Toolbox” on Friday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m.
Since seniors were encouraged to have a grab-&-go toolbox of emergency supplies during last year’s wildfires, Dr. Keolker feels it is important to have a variety of ways to meditate at hand as well. So, a range of de-stressing meditation styles and techniques will be discussed for any physical or emotional emergencies. What a unique idea.
Continuing to the second class, which will be “Using Your Meditation toolbox” on Friday, March 20 at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Keolker said, “We will explore how best to use the variety of meditations learned in class. This includes such common stresses as sitting in the dentist’s chair, getting an MRI, to the pain of shock, grief and despair or the overwhelming joy of winning the lottery. With meditation at hand you can always be ready for the unanticipated.”
Wonderful point, Dr. Keolker. Please tell us about the final class on Friday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m.
Dr. Keolker: “The final class will be “What to Expect When You Meditate. This will be an opportunity to hear and share the wide variety of personal experiences while meditating. There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ experience, just an enriching diversity of occurrence. It promises to be one of our most popular classes yet.”
Thank you, Dr. Keolker, your classes are always inspirational.
The classes are designed specifically for seniors, and are offered free of charge, and are open to those new to meditation as well as those more experienced. They do require registration, however, by calling (707) 963-8555. Rianda House Senior Center is at 1475 Main St., St. Helena.
You have free articles remaining.
I can’t think of a more enlightening way to welcome springtime!
Some time ago, my granddaughter, Sara Sitch, introduced me to a class at the Senior Center called T.A.A.P. (Teenagers Assisting the Adult Population). Yountville Community Center also offers this class where high school students are brought in to help introduce the basics of cell phones, tablets and laptops to seniors, who find these quite intimidating, including yours truly.
Sara is director of Community Programs with the Napa County Office of Education. We both love the idea of ‘mixing up’ seniors with younger folks. This program is working out very well. The teenagers are very polite, courteous and patiently helpful.
Let me introduce to you the teenager who I was lucky to draw. His name is Rogelio, he’s a senior, attends Napa Valley College to learn about the wine industry, plans on learning to play guitar, has only been helping at TAAP for three months. I must tell you that he couldn’t have been more helpful, patient and kind. He was able to teach me some of the basics on my cell phone, and I was thrilled. Thank you, Rogelio. Hope to see you in March. I strongly recommend this program to my fellow seniors.
I urge you folks to drop by our Napa Senior Center and pick up a monthly program ofaActivities. For instance, did you know that there are Beginning Bridge Lessons on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.? Code 13359. There are four other social games and they are all free. Call 707-255-1800 or cityofnapa.org/parksandrec
For the Center’s Friday Forum on March 6 you’re invited to attend Napa Valley Genealogical library, 1701 Menlo Ave. If you are interested in exploring your family tree, come and learn how by volunteers. Starts at 9 a.m. Code 13937.
Thank you, Mark Feighner, for sending information on Tuesday, March 3 meeting of the Napa LGBT Seniors Discussion Group, from 10:15 a.m. until noon at Queen of the Valley community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102.
Mark said, “There is no strict age qualification, so for those that consider themselves a lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgener older adult, please come!”
The March topic?
Mark said, “Inspired by the approach of St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll explore the role of luck in our lives. What does “luck” mean to you? Is it a form of providence? Or, is it just the random outcomes of cause and effect in a physical universe? What seems to have been the role of luck in your life? Was the discovery of yourself to be LGBor T good luck or bad luck? As you’ve aged has your view of luck changed?”
Thank you, Mark.
I’m delighted to have gotten to know an acquaintance much better, by working with her on a committee. Many of you know her, Cynthia Kee who is a relatively new member of the Commission on Aging and is known by many in the valley as a specialist in advising homeowners in reverse mortgages for over 44 years.
I wanted to share with you the story she told me about a client who was duped by a gentleman through online dating. Apparently, it’s becoming very widespread, and usually it’s the women who are the victims, not men. The women are romanced over the phone, and all is rosy for a while, and then there is the request for money or some other similar scheme.
Cynthia is concerned for her client and hopes that she will realize what’s happening before it’s too late. Cynthia also has two women friends who did fall for the online dating scams and lost money. At any rate, we both wanted to bring this to your attention.
Online dating can be a wonderful experience and develop into love and marriage, but this is a relatively new scheme, so whether you’re a man or woman, be smart and store this information so you won’t become a victim. Before it’s too late.
Have a wonderful two weeks, and we’ll meet again. Do something nice for yourself and for someone you love.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net