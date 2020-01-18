Editor's note: Due to the constraints of AB 5, signed into California law in 2019, freelance writers, such as Betty, are now limited to writing 35 articles a year for one company. Therefore, we can only run Betty's column every other week, for now, so that she can write throughout the year.
Good morning, everyone.
So, what do you think of 2020 so far? Here we are, almost three weeks into our new year.
I’m hoping that we will say to ourselves, let’s have some fun, set some goals, stir things up a bit and make this a very exciting year.
Drag those lists out that we’ve planned to do, and do them, if they are fun and productive and make us happier, if not, maybe toss a few.
I’ve developed a new system of getting up earlier after sleeping eight hours, usually around 5 p.m. It’s amazing how much energy I have and since I’ve planned my day the night before, I buzz right through my "must-does" and can begin one of the projects I have.
Thanks to my Essentrics teacher, Julie Webster. I’ve learned to be healthier through her exercise program, to eat better through the newsletter she sends out. We’ll talk more about this next week. In the meantime, if you’d like to know more, email Julie at julie@julie-webster.com Check out her website www.julie-webster.com
Let’s let some excitement into our lives. Make plans. Steer our own ship, make a difference by getting out and doing some volunteer work. Check for ideas in the NV Register.
We all know that we get a great feeling when we do something for others. Volunteering is opening a door to helping others, which, in turn, helps us as well. Makes us happier and feeling good about ourselves. That’s not the reason we reach out to help, but it truly is one of the benefits. Try it, you’ll see what I mean.
One of the places you might consider volunteering is NV Share the Care. I read something one of the volunteers was quoted as saying, “For a year I visited Rose every week. We talked, ate ice cream and reminisced about old Napa. We became friends. I know that it made both of our lives better.” – Angela Peatman, volunteer. Contact Share the Care. Call: (707) 492--3198
I dropped by the Napa Senior Center the other day and was so pleased to be greeted as I entered, by a lovely young greeter, asking if she could help me, answer any questions I might have. I’m always so pleased to enter any place, where you are greeted by someone who is pleased that you are there.
If you haven’t been to the Senior Center for a while, please drop by, soon. You’ll be so very pleased with the improvements that have been made. Much lighter, the feeling of much more space, a beautiful room with a fireplace, a very large room for special occasions, as well as classes, and it goes on to other areas of use. So much to see and appreciate, along with the beautiful gardens.
You have free articles remaining.
But let’s check out some of the classes being offered. For instance, the Group Wellness classes are many, so I’ll list just a few: Zuma; Mindful Meditation; Age Reversing Essentrics (yes, that is my Essentrics teacher, Julie Webster); Get Fit Stay Fit; Mindful Yoga; Tai Chi; Essentrics with Janelle (a student of Julie’s who has earned her teaching credentials and is excellent); Radiant Heart Qigong; Gentle Yoga; Chair Yoga. For more information, call (707)-255-1800 or cityofnapa.org/parksandrec
Since staying physically fit is vital to our plans of making 2020 our best year ever, I listed them first.
The following activities are free, so drop in on one of these afternoon game days. On Mondays, 1 to 4 p.m., there is: Mahjongg. Tuesday it’s Pinochle. Wednesday is Mexican Train Dominos. Thursday is Cribbage at 12:30 to 3 p.m. Friday it’s Intermediate Mahjongg at 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Registration is required. (707) 255-1800 or cr visit cityofnapa.org/parksandrec.
Also free is the upcoming Activity Spotlight: National Puzzle Day. If you’d enjoy spending the afternoon with folks at the Senior Center, helping put a few jigsaw puzzles together, or try your hand at a crossword and sudoku. Be sure to register #13717.
Here's something that sounds like a lot of fun and it’s free, also: Sing Along Songfest, available on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sing-along song sessions featuring a local trio, Not Dead Yet Band. They’ll be playing old time favorites. Audience participation is encouraged. No musical experience necessary, just a joy of singing. Code #1408.
Ribbon Lei Making will be available on Saturday, January 25, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn to fashion a beautiful Hawaiian White Ginger lei. In the absence of flowers from Hawaii, crafters have learned to make these look-alikes that have the advantage of lasting for many years. The instructors will have available acetate ribbon to fashion a beautiful Hawaiian White Ginger lei. Although it is doubtful that this project can be completed in one day, you will leave equipped to finish it at your leisure. Give as gifts. (The instructor will show you how you can add money to it.) Or add it to your Aloha apparel for next year’s Aloha Festival. The cost is $30. Code: 14093
Well, you get the idea. Many classes to be enjoyed by all. Drop by check it out, pick up information on the Monday through Friday lunch menu. Open the doors to new adventure, so much to choose from, and very helpful folks to answer any questions.
Before we say goodbye, I’d love to share something I read, recently that I thought you might, also, enjoy: “May your coming year be filled with magic and dreams and good madness. I hope you read some fine books and kiss someone who thinks you’re wonderful, and don’t forget to make some art – write or draw or build or sing or live as only you can. And I hope, somewhere in the next year, you surprise yourself.” -- Neil Gaiman
I believe, at least for a time, that we’ll enjoy our times together on alternating Sundays. It’s always such a pleasure visiting with you.
I always love receiving your most welcome emails bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net