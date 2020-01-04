Senior Corner: 2020 vision for 2020

Yippee! Happy New Year, going to be the best year ever. Let’s all try to make it so.
Actually, let’s be a little silly, and play with the numbers for a moment. We’re into the year 2020, why not, also use that number as 20-20 perfect eyesight, and promise ourselves to see things more clearly, make our own judgments based on perfect vision. Not by what others tell us, but by seeing for ourselves and our perfect vision.
I just received some wonderful news from Collabria Care via Robbie Hayes, marketing and communications manager.
First on the list: Mind Boosters enrollment is open. Robbie tells us, “Mind Boosters is an excellent, fun, evidence-based program for people who may be in the early stages of memory loss and want to be proactive in maintaining their brain health.”
“The brain, like the rest of the body, needs to be worked to stay healthy as we age, says Program Manager Veronna Ladd. “And just like your body, one type of exercise isn’t going to keep you in optimum health, so we address, socialization, cognitive stimulation, exercise, nutrition, and spirituality, which includes mindfulness and positive thinking.”
For a free, confidential assessment to see if Mind Boosters is right for you or a love one, call the Collabria Day Program’s Social Services team at 707-258-9087.
Next on the list is: Upcoming Grief Support Programs.
Robbie continues, “We are constantly working to respond to the needs in our community with our programs and services. Last year, 2019, we introduced a 12-week program called Understanding Suicide, Grief & Loss, which was so well received, and sadly, so badly needed, that we are repeating it in early 2020.
“This series supports the grief recovery of those who have experienced loss of a loved one through suicide. For the most successful outcome, participants should plan to attend all 12 successive sessions, meeting at Collabria Care, Napa. The first session is on Feb. 3. Registration information is below, and early registration is highly recommended as places are limited.”
For those who may need a different format, they are offering a Sudden & Traumatic Loss Group in 2020, a twice monthly drop-in support group, also hosted at Collabria Care in Napa. No registration is required, and the first sessions will be on Jan. 13 and 27, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Also, starting in January is the regular Learning to Live with Loss program, this time offered both in Napa and St. Helena, starting Jan. 14, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in both locations. Robbie says, “This is an eight-week, structured grief support group for adults who have experience the loss of a loved one. Information is provided about the many paths’ grief can take, guidance is offered, and your own experiences can be shared in a safe, supportive environment. Registration is required.”
All programs are offered at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa. The St. Helena location is the United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St., St. Helena. These programs are open to all adults in the community at no cost. For more information or to register, contact Janeen Fabulae at ifabulae@collabriacare.org or Linda Laing at llaing@collabriacare.org or call them at 707-258-9080. Information about additional grief support programs is posted at collabriacare.org.
Teepa Snow. World-renowned expert in Alzheimer’s communication and care, Teepa Snow, will offer a one day workshop for caregivers and clinicians in Napa on Feb. 14. Snow is an occupational therapist with 40 years of clinical experience and is one of the world’s leading educators on Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Her goal is to help communities, agencies, organizations, professionals, families, and individuals develop the awareness, knowledge, and skill needed to better support and care for someone living with the brain changes of dementia. This a free community workshop presented by Collabria Care, Senior helpers-Napa, and Queen of the valley Foundation. Registration is open at nvhads.ejoinme.org/teepa.
Thank you, Robbie, for this very important information, also for your positive comment: “Looking forward to a positive and productive 2020!” I always enjoy receiving news of what’s going on at Collabria Care with 40 years of “Compassionate Care.”
One more thing before we move on. I’d like to remind you, again, that Information & Assistance is another service for Napa County residents age 60 and older, provided by Collabria Care in association with Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging. I&A connects us to the resources we need to maintain our independence and our quality of life. Go to:napanai.org. or call 707-253-4248. Program manager: Tiffanie Walker.
I recently received an announcement from Mark Feighner, of the Jan. 7 meeting for LGBT Seniors Group. The meeting will be held from 10:15 a.m. until noon at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102. There is plenty of parking and nearby bus transportation. There is no strict age qualification, so for those that consider themselves a lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender older adult, please come!
The discussion topic will be The Wonder Years. As you reflect on your early childhood are there any experiences of awe and wonder that you remember and cherish? Do you still have and enjoy experiences of awe and wonder?
Other announcements: Call 707-251-9432 for free LGBTQ-friendly weekly counselling at LGBTQ Connection. There will be no monthly walk in January. For any questions, email Program Director, Ian Stanley Posadas at ian@lgbtqconnection.org or call at 707-251-9432.”
Thank you, Mark, for sending your information.
A reminder that you won’t want to miss Dr. James Keolker’s class on “Achieving 20/20 Meditation in the New Year” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 9:15 a.m., at Rianda House in St. Helena, 1475 Main St. Call for reservations at 707-963-8555. Dr. Keolker is an outstanding meditation and mindfulness teacher. “This is a play on words”, he, smilingly, said. “for 20/20 means perfect vision and with meditation we try to achieve perfect clarity, like a new pair of glasses for the mind.”
I know you won’t tell Dr. Keolker that I borrowed his 20/20 perfect vision idea, will you?
Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, with another chance to fulfill our dreams.
I look forward to seeing you again, soon.