Senior Corner: What a month this has been

Good morning, dear friends. How I would love to invite you in for a cup of coffee while we have our chat today.

I love getting up early, around 5 or 6 a.m. — comes from being raised on a farm. I think more clearly, I have more energy and just get my day started in a way that works well for me.

What a month this has been. We’re making history. Maybe we are meant to go through this very frightening experience before our world leaders can work things out, so all nations can realize how important it is to work together for the good of all. That should be our prayer.

We must keep the faith that this experience will end well and every one of us will learn something positive from it. Of course, our prayer is that we won’t lose too any more lives from it.

I wonder if you would mind my quoting something that I read recently by Kitty O’Meara, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin. She wrote this on her Facebook page and a friend asked to share it. When Mrs. O’Meara agreed, many more began sharing it.