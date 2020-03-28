Senior Corner: What a month this has been

Good morning, dear friends. How I would love to invite you in for a cup of coffee while we have our chat today.
I love getting up early, around 5 or 6 a.m. — comes from being raised on a farm. I think more clearly, I have more energy and just get my day started in a way that works well for me.
What a month this has been. We’re making history. Maybe we are meant to go through this very frightening experience before our world leaders can work things out, so all nations can realize how important it is to work together for the good of all. That should be our prayer.
We must keep the faith that this experience will end well and every one of us will learn something positive from it. Of course, our prayer is that we won’t lose too any more lives from it.
I wonder if you would mind my quoting something that I read recently by Kitty O’Meara, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin. She wrote this on her Facebook page and a friend asked to share it. When Mrs. O’Meara agreed, many more began sharing it.
“And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.
“And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.
“And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.”
Isolation from one another is very difficult, as we are people persons. We love to be together to visit, to share, to laugh and enjoy one another’s company. But we’ll get through this. It’s just a matter of time before the intelligence and hard work of so many brilliant people all over in the world will find a cure for this disease. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if in the process of all of this, the idea of all nations working together becomes the norm?
There is some very important information that we all should have handy. Please refer to countyofnapa.org/182/Comprehensive-Services showing available services for older adults during our “shelter at home.” From this website, you can also reach veterans services’ website.
The following information, I received from Peggy Klick, chairperson of Senior Advocacy Commission, concerning Mental Health Resources. Thank you, Peggy.
— If you, or someone you know is having trouble with daily routines, having thoughts of self-harm and in need of assistance, contact: National Suicide HOT-LINE—1-800-273-8255, or: Crisis Text Line—TEXT “GO” to 741741. (Crisis counselors are available 24/7 to listen and help with coping skills).
— Mentis Bilingual mental health services for all ages available by phone or video Crisis Stabilization Services/Exodus – 707-253-4711. For anyone age 5 and older in immediate crisis, needing evaluation and crisis intervention, go to HHSA South Campus – 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Way, Building B. Napa County Mental Health Access (for assessment and referrals if eligible) 707-259-8151 or 800-648-8650.
— Mental Health Support and Treatment Resources: Call the bilingual intake line at 707-255-0966 ext. 132
— Healthy Minds Healthy Aging (adults, 60 and over). They have a new mental health support line for older adults (60+) available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who leaves a message will receive a return call as soon as possible between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For Spanish call 707-299-1884, for English call 707-299-1885.
— Aldea Mental health services for children age 5-18 with Med-Cal, Teens in need of drug & alcohol treatment age 14-18. Family members dealing with psychosis age 13-30. Bilingual (English/Spanish services are available. Sarada Oglesby, Intake Coordinator – 707-253-0123 — www.aldeainc.org
I believe that it’s important to have this information, even if we never need it.
I’m happy to report that Collabria Care is hanging in there. Their message to us is that they want to assure us that they are still there, their services have not stopped. They will continue to care for those dealing with a serious illness, Alzheimer’s disease, and facing their last days. And, of course, they want to assure us that they are working with Napa County Public Health and following all protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to safeguard those in their care, those that care for them, and their staff.
— Hospice and Palliative Care Services – available 24 hours a day/7 days a week.
Hospice and Palliative Care Teams continue to serve the patients throughout the Community while following all infection control protocols and health screenings prior to and after visits. If you have any questions or concerns, they urge you to call 707-258-9080
Grief Support – Appointments available by phone. If you are grieving and want to talk to one of the counselors, call 707-258-9080, Support groups and grief services have been suspended until further notice.
Day Program – Available by phone 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday
They are mobilizing their Day Program and serving their participants and their caregivers via phone and in their homes as needed. Services in the Center have been temporarily suspended. Call us if you have any questions or concerns about yourself or your loved one at 707-258-9087.
Information & Assistance – Available by phone 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
Information & Assistance is a free, one-stop-shop for information and support for Napa county Seniors. Assistance includes housing support, caregiving resources, transportation services, access to food, and more. Call 707-253-4248.
La Boheme and Act II Both closed until further notice.
Updates can be found on their Collabria Hospice Facebook page
Well, my friends, it’s been almost as good as if you had been able to come in for coffee.
Why don’t you send me some ideas that you have come up with that make your time more fun, more enjoyable? I’ll share it with our other friends. Loved having your good company. See you in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, be very good to yourselves.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
