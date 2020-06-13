Senior Corner: 'What am I grateful for? What gives me joy?' Ways to practice gratitude

Do a “mental subtraction of relationships"

Think of a meaningful relationship in your life. Write down the circumstances of how you met that person and the things that led you to having this person in your life. Consider all the ways your life could have taken a different turn such that you would not have met this person and consider what your life would be like without them. Now think back to how you met this person and feel the gratitude of having them in your life.

Take a walk

Set aside some time on a regular basis to go outside for a walk. On your way, take note of all the positive things you encounter. The smell of blooming flowers; the birdsong erupting from trees; a couple’s embrace across the street. Let the acknowledgement of each of these positive things sink in.

Savor the good things in our life

Along the lines of the gratitude walk, take time to savor all the positive emotions and experiences you encounter on a daily basis. Get lost in the moment; share your good feeling with others; hone your senses to fully take in the goodness of the experience.

Consider your own mortality