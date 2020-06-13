Senior Corner: 'What am I grateful for? What gives me joy?' Ways to practice gratitude

Good morning and welcome to our corner.
Just for fun, let’s pretend. Let’s imagine that we suddenly have no one on the COVID-19 list, and we are free to leave our homes, remove masks, forget about the 6-foot safety distance, and best of all, we get to hug our families and our friends.
Just think how joyful that will be and how much lighter our hearts will feel. Let’s get out of this slump we’re getting into, and instead, ask ourselves, “What am I grateful for?” “What gives me joy?”
Research on the subject tells us that the full experience of gratitude is more than a passing emotion. It’s a state of mind that we can cultivate daily, regardless of what we may be going through at the moment. According to the study we can choose to tune into gratitude.
The study suggests that we tune in often. Grateful people experience more joy, love and enthusiasm and feel less anxiety and bitterness.
I don’t know about you, my friends, but I’m ready for a change.
Let’s continue with this article from “The Huffington Post” researchers Robin Stern, associate director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, and Robert Emmons, psychology professor at University of California, Davis. Emmons says we must make giving thanks part of our daily routine, like meditation, yoga or praying.
To help us get started, here are nine science-backed exercises to help us start a daily gratitude practice.
Pay attention
Start noticing things you might typically take for granted that make your life better and more enjoyable.
Express
Demonstrating your gratitude in a tangible way “completes the feeling of connection,” write Stern and Emmons. Write a letter to someone you’re grateful for, or try expressing your feelings through art, prayer or ritual.
Try the “Three Good Things” exercise
Every day, write down three things that went well that day, however large or small. Write exactly what happened, and describe your feelings surrounding each event.
Write a gratitude letter
Sit down and compose a letter to someone who has shown kindness to you or helped you learn an important lesson in life. Tell that person what their actions meant to you, even if the act of kindness happened long ago.
Keep a gratitude journal
Every day, record three to five things you’re grateful for and describe your feelings surrounding each item. Make a habit of it. Keep the journal by your bed so you can jot down your thoughts before bed.
Do a “mental subtraction of relationships"
Think of a meaningful relationship in your life. Write down the circumstances of how you met that person and the things that led you to having this person in your life. Consider all the ways your life could have taken a different turn such that you would not have met this person and consider what your life would be like without them. Now think back to how you met this person and feel the gratitude of having them in your life.
Take a walk
Set aside some time on a regular basis to go outside for a walk. On your way, take note of all the positive things you encounter. The smell of blooming flowers; the birdsong erupting from trees; a couple’s embrace across the street. Let the acknowledgement of each of these positive things sink in.
Savor the good things in our life
Along the lines of the gratitude walk, take time to savor all the positive emotions and experiences you encounter on a daily basis. Get lost in the moment; share your good feeling with others; hone your senses to fully take in the goodness of the experience.
Consider your own mortality
This can be a difficult one, but don’t be afraid of it. Being aware of our mortality, without fixating on it, can help us feel more grateful to be alive and savor every moment we have on this earth.
I’m hopeful that this will be something that speaks to you, as it speaks to me. Gratitude is a beautiful thing. Remember, grateful people experience more joy, love and enthusiasm.
I’m grateful for your being a part of Senior Corner and look forward to our visit next week.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
