Good morning, dear friends. A bit chilly this morning, with rain expected, which is a good thing.
Let’s talk about our very popular meditation and mindfulness teacher, Dr. James Keolker and his Winter Solstice sound meditation with Himalayan singing bowls on Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 a.m. I’ve written about this in previous columns but wanted to make sure that you take this wonderful opportunity to enjoy the art of meditation, through Dr. Keolker’s guidance. “Bringing bright sounds to the year’s darkest day, a meditative sonic celebration like no other” he tells us.
Because of its popularity, this class will be held in Magnolia Hall, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. Refreshments will be served, and a $5 contribution asked.
Today, we are very fortunate to have with us, Elaine Clark, the project manager for the new Napa Solano Area Agency on Aging.
Welcome, Elaine. Thank you for taking time out of your very busy schedule to be with us. Let’s begin by giving us a little background on the Area Agency on Aging Napa/Solano organization.
Thank you, Betty, for giving me the opportunity to clarify just who we are and what our function is.
Joyce Goodwin is our executive director along with me as project manager, together, are responsible for the day-to-day operation. Being part of the county, assures financial stability and support to the organization. Both Napa and Solano counties invested and continue to invest resources in support of the organization and the work. The new area Agency on Aging is successful because of the collaboration.
A little history on the Area Agency on Aging. It was formed in 1968, the older Americans Act creates the framework for Area Agencies on Aging nationwide, of which there are 622. A partnership of federal, state and local governments, the private sector, and older people themselves. AAAs are a comprehensive and coordinated service system focused on improving the lives of older adults and persons with disabilities.
The Area Agency on Aging Napa/Solano is one of 33 AAAs in California.
In California, each Area Agency on Aging operates independently, within the parameters created under the Older Americans Act, Older Californians Act, and the direction of the California Department of Aging. Services and funding for the next four years.
In early 2020, the AAA will hold community meetings, in each county, for feedback on the proposed Four-Year Plan. Community input is critical to establishing priority service areas for the AAA.
Would you explain the Four-Year Plan to us?
Every four years, the local AAA creates a Four-Year Plan, establishing priorities for services funding for the next four years. Plans are updated annually and presented for community comments prior to submission to the California Department of Aging. The current area plan extends through June 2020.
Elaine, what would you, as project manager, and Joyce Goodwin, as Executive Director consider as present major concerns?
Two major concerns would be falls and depression. Falls are a leading cause of unnecessary hospitalizations among older adults. Once a person over 60 falls, they are twice as likely to fall again.
Depression and social isolation are as detrimental to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
Please expand on this subject, Elaine, as project manager, as well as AAA’s Four-Year Plan.
Within the priority areas, the AAA funded and will continue to fund community-based organizations that directly connect with the priority areas, including: 1. Visiting; 2. Transportation; 3. Nutrition; 4. Fall prevention; 5. Information and assistance; 6. Case management; 7. Respite care for family caregivers; 8. Legal assistance and elder abuse prevention.
New leadership, systems, and reporting requirements are being introduced. As providers integrate the changes into their organization, staff at the AAA is meting individually with each provider to fully understand needs and address concerns or questions.
The AAA will continue to reach out to community-based organizations to provide services. Unless a need cannot be met by a community-based organization, the AAA will not provide direct services. The goal of the AAA is to create a strong network of community providers and help them succeed. Many organizations have been effectively delivering services to homebound, frail, elderly adults. We value their service and expertise and support their efforts.
Thank you, Elaine, for an amazingly clear picture of who and what Napa/Solano AAA is and what their function is. As project manager what is your view for the future of AAA?
I’m optimistic. For the first time, the Governor of California included older adults in his platform. The promise of a master Plan on Aging addressing person-centered care, services, isolation, transportation, and need for additional in-home supports will shine a spotlight state-wide on the need for more funding for services for older adults. The Area Agency on Aging will be part of the conversation, as the needs and solutions pertain to the local population.
We cheer you on, Elaine, and wish you much good luck in your role in helping our Solano and Napa County seniors and the disabled. Again, our thanks for making Area Agency on Aging for Napa/Solano so much easier to understand and appreciate.
Well, my friends, thanks to Elaine Clark, we’ve learned so much about AAA. We’ll let everyone know when the community meetings regarding the Four-Year Plan will be held here in Napa.
Have a wonderful week and we’ll meet again next week.