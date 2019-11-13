A little chilly this morning, but sky is blue, and the promise of another lovely day awaits.
Welcome to our Corner. Let’s see what fun things are coming up and hear a little story about someone pretty special in the senior/elder world. I’m sure most of you either know her personally or have heard about her through the magazine she used to put out, Born to Age that she published for many years.
She is a great friend to elders. She’s responsible for the wonderful organization, “Share the Care”, and so many more ways of helping make ‘Napa County a good place to grow old in’.
Of course, I’m speaking of Yvonne Baginski, with an update on her serving as our Napa County senator in Sacramento with the California Senior Legislature and the great success she is having.
Let’s let her tell you, herself.
“I just returned from a whirlwind three-day session of the California Senior Legislature held in Sacramento. The CSL focuses on the passage of proposals for legislation that will specifically work to better the lives of older adults, in California. Every county has a senator and an assembly representative. I am the senator for Napa/Solano, and Lauren Rohiff is the assembly member.
“This was my second year in session, and I introduced two proposals. Altogether, 33 proposals were submitted from throughout the state. Each proposal had to be voted on in four separate venues.
“Amazingly enough, my two proposals, SP 1 and SP 2, were passed in each committee and by the Senate and Assembly without any opposition or dissent. The next step is to take the proposals and find an actual State legislator who is willing to sponsor and introduce into session. There has already been a tremendous amount of work into moving these proposals this far along, so I know we stand a sporting chance in seeing someone pick them up.”
Yvonne, let me interrupt you for just a moment to say that I just received a press release on this subject from State of California Senior Legislature announcing the Top Ten State Legislative Priorities for 2020, and both of your proposals are liste, Congratulations!
Please tell us what SP 1 and SP 2 are about.
“Thank you. SP 1 asks the State of California to give Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties $800,000 to develop a pilot project integrating all three counties in a reuse/recycling program for medical equipment and home health supplies. This would, in effect, make an enormous impact on our communities, as we would be able to hire staff, buy a truck and develop a computer system that would track all supplies, Best of all, we’d be able to deliver things to people when they are homebound. Of course, there’s also the benefit of keeping all these things out of landfill. I am so excited about the possibility of growing this into a regional effort, and eventually statewide,
You have free articles remaining.
“SP 2 would require that all licensed assisted living and board and care homes upload their emergency and disaster plans to a database that would be accessible to the Department of Social Services and First Responders during emergencies. Right now, all plans are kept in paper binders in the administrative office, often in a locked drawer.”
Thank you, Yvonne. Great work. I feel sure that we will all support your getting these bills into the Legislative Process and then lobbying them on through. I agree with you that these are very good bills and will help to make our communities better places to age.
Yvonne is also deeply involved, also in Share the Care, which I’m very pleased to hear received the Jefferson Award for the S.F. Bay Area, actually because of her wonderful Front Porch. I understand that the news team from KPIX TV filmed the story on Nov. 14 at 9:30.
Yvonne concluded with a special request: “Share the Care” is in the Give!Guide…our first time. We are also on the last page, so some people might miss us. Please go all the way back to page 22."
I would, certainly say, that Share the Care deserves any support we can give to them.
Thanksgiving is coming up soon. Don’t forget the Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at our Napa Senior Center. Cost is $7. Be sure to register by Nov. 18 at www.cityofnapa.org/parksandrec or in person. Code 13477.
A reminder of the holiday meditation class being led by Dr. James Keolker on Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m.
This will be the first of three classes of this session, called “A Thanksgiving Gratitude Meditation”. Dr. Keolker will be featuring a gratitude stone ceremony. Each participant will be given a memorial stone for safekeeping. “Gratitude is the perfect gift for celebrating Thanksgiving, not only for others but for ourselves in reaching out to those we love, serve and support throughout the year.”
The holiday class is offered free to seniors on behalf of Rianda House and Dr. Keolker. Classes are held at Rianda House, 1475 Main St. in St. Helena. Early reservations are encouraged by calling 707-963-8555. We’ll talk more about Dr. Keolker’s future Holiday meditation classes next time. We are very fortunate to have this very popular meditation and mindfulness teacher here in our Napa Valley.
Thank you all for joining us at our Corner. It’s always much fun.
Enjoy your week and we’ll meet again next Sunday.