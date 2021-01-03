Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Napa resists providing its housing share

On Dec. 18, the Association of Bay Area Governments, ABAG, released the shared housing responsibility of all the region’s counties. Through a complicated and byzantine process that few mortals will understand, Napa County will be expected to prepare and process up to 4,100 units within the next eight years.

While the county has some serious concerns that it may not be able to meet its requirement of 180 units, (that’s only 23 units per year) the City of Napa’s outgoing Mayor Jill Techel has also signed a letter complaining about its allotment of 2,210 housing units, about 275 units per year. This does not include or address the growing Napa homeless or van-surfers in our midst.

The city of Napa should not shirk its responsibility but should be looking at ways to increase its fair share of housing supply with a variety of housing types, and affordability in a reasonable manner. This will balance our commitment to our most precious asset: the Napa farming and vineyard industry.