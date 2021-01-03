Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Napa resists providing its housing share

On Dec. 18, the Association of Bay Area Governments, ABAG, released the shared housing responsibility of all the region’s counties. Through a complicated and byzantine process that few mortals will understand, Napa County will be expected to prepare and process up to 4,100 units within the next eight years.
While the county has some serious concerns that it may not be able to meet its requirement of 180 units, (that’s only 23 units per year) the City of Napa’s outgoing Mayor Jill Techel has also signed a letter complaining about its allotment of 2,210 housing units, about 275 units per year. This does not include or address the growing Napa homeless or van-surfers in our midst.
The city of Napa should not shirk its responsibility but should be looking at ways to increase its fair share of housing supply with a variety of housing types, and affordability in a reasonable manner. This will balance our commitment to our most precious asset: the Napa farming and vineyard industry.
The need to provide accessible, affordable housing has never been greater. The Regional Housing Needs Allocation, RHNA, that developed the numbers, created the blueprint for providing housing throughout the Bay Area since 1969. The plan calls for allocating 441,000 housing units throughout the region as required by state law. The state has mandated all cities towns and counties to plan for the housing needs of the residents, regardless of income. ABAG distributes the share of regional housing needs accordingly. (https://abag.ca.gov/our-work/housing/rhna-regional-housing-needs-allocation)
The county needs to provide not only housing but a means to keep it affordable. Supervisor chairman Diane Dylan is worried that this will provide more people commuting through Napa. The reality is: it would reduce the cross commuting from housing communities to job centric communities outside of Napa. (https://napavalleyregister.com/news/local/napa-county-faces-sticker-shock-at-possible-housing-allocation/article_e7cb7b00-5710-57b8-948d-be1a52e2a0d6.html)
ABAG recognizes Priority Conservation Areas, PCAs, as well as Priority Development Areas, PDAs, which generally include transit hubs or major job-generating centers. The Plan Bay Area considers farmland and resource areas in keeping with state laws. The PCAs and PDAs are recognized as complementing one another by promoting compact development within PDAs, thus relieving development pressure on a region’s open space and agricultural lands such as Napa’s unique fare. (https://abag.ca.gov/sites/default/files/rhna_methodology_report_2023-2031_finalposting.pdf)
That’s a lot of fancy banter to say, Napa City should embrace providing more infill development and affordable housing opportunities, specifically to protect our precious farmland and wine industry. The city’s General Plan, currently in review, is under a lot of pressure to lower densities in peripheral Napa neighborhoods. However, the committee should be looking aggressively at providing more opportunities within the city limits. They should consider looking at city or county-owned corporate properties, city storage facilities, downtown commercial zoning and open spaces of marginal community values.
In the Nov. 10, 2020 letter to ABAG, county Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon had a reasonable pushback argument that Napa County has faced extraordinary challenges in the two recent wildfires and limited opportunities within mandated agricultural preserves, however, former mayor Jill Techel in the same letter cannot claim the same challenges. Napa has adequate resources to provide more housing: it just needs to be courageous and creative.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.