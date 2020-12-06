Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Reimagining the Napa County Jail site

The County Board of Supervisors recently voted to proceed with construction of the new county jail south of downtown on two parcels adjacent to the Syar Quarry. This will replace the current county jail between Coombs St. and Main.
The existing, three-story, 1976-built concrete structure, consisting of 73,000 sq. ft., takes up one acre of among the most valuable land in Napa.
Later, an annex consisting of approximately 52,000 sq. ft. was attached to the Hall of Justice. This includes 277 total beds with 87 full-time employees. (https://napavalleyregister.com/news/local/new-128-million-napa-jail-could-begin-construction-in-the-spring/article_da2a8b50-c08f-58df-91a8-b3ac68f3d8ac.html)
Thanks to Governor Brown and Assembly Bill AB 109, “realignment” forced local correctional systems to increase their prisoner accommodation. At the same time, the county finally agreed to relocate a new facility outside of the downtown area. (https://www.countyofnapa.org/DocumentCenter/View/428/FEIR-County-Jail-Project---Full-Report-PDF)
In 2004, the Board of Supervisors studied what adult correctional system should be for the next 20 years. Recognizing that additional beds and services would be required, the board created a new adult correctional master plan. Sixteen years later, we are launching a new facility designed with old ideas.
If anyone has been in the existing jail, they would find it archaic and outdated. The solid concrete monolith is inflexible to accommodate changing detainee needs. It’s clean as a whistle but still cracking and falling apart. The exercise yard is miniscule, and the facility was not designed to accommodate changing lifestyles and demographics. One cell may have one person and the next cell will have 10.
What’s the difference between a jail and prison?
These are not interchangeable terms: they are very different. A jail is a confinement institution of lawful custody, generally short term or pending sentences, while a prison is a confinement institution of lawbreakers, generally convicted felons of over a year of incarceration.
A summary of this new jail intent:
-- Implement the latest evidence-based, research-tested practices and programs to reduce recidivism, improve re-entry outcomes, while increasing public safety;
-- Establish quality assurance and outcome evaluation process that for evidence-based practices;
-- A shared value commitment by all stakeholders on how the criminal justice system will operate to increase public safety
-- A collaborative working group that openly communicates and addresses issue that arise not just in the corrections area but in all functions of the criminal justice system.
-- A fifth unwritten goal: to design a state-of- the-art facility that compliments the Napa Valley architecture. (https://www.countyofnapa.org/551/Adult-Correctional-System)
Today there is new emphasis on rehabilitation and reducing recidivism. The design and function of jail facilities today are more like justice campuses or clinics rather than detention facilities. By breaking facilities into smaller pieces and encouraging personal and social modifications, repeat offenders returning to incarceration are reduced significantly.
The new campus should have more outdoor space with separate administration, education and housing connected by landscaped walkways. The campus should be more like a clinic where patients improve with proper care. The construction should be lightweight sustainable structures, not hard inflexible concrete. If detainees want to get out, they can just as easily escape from a concrete bunker. The challenge will be integrating the incarcerated back into society, most likely right here in Napa.
What will replace the existing jail?
In 2010 when the opportunity to replace the existing jail emerged, I prepared the accompaying rendering. I envisioned a mixed-use with ground floor retail and residential apartments above.
Considering our desperate need for affordable housing, it would be disappointing to see high-end condominiums in its place. Register Square has sold out its first phase to second-home buyers at prices approaching $1,000,000. This would be an ideal location for a mixed use of workforce housing and affordable options to serve our community.
Rough numbers for such a project could be 60 units at 950 sq. ft., which equals 57,000 sq. ft.; retail at 13,000 sq. ft.; enclosed parking at 36,000 sq. ft., for a total of 106,000 sq. ft.. This is still only 85% of the current 125,000 square foot facility. We might get some green space as well.
I believe we should be carefully looking at the new jail design. A lot has changed in 14 years. Ninety-five percent of those incarcerated will be returned to our homes probably here in Napa but are they properly equipped to re-enter society? Are we ready to receive them?
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
