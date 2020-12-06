Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Reimagining the Napa County Jail site

-- A fifth unwritten goal: to design a state-of- the-art facility that compliments the Napa Valley architecture. (https://www.countyofnapa.org/551/Adult-Correctional-System)

Today there is new emphasis on rehabilitation and reducing recidivism. The design and function of jail facilities today are more like justice campuses or clinics rather than detention facilities. By breaking facilities into smaller pieces and encouraging personal and social modifications, repeat offenders returning to incarceration are reduced significantly.

The new campus should have more outdoor space with separate administration, education and housing connected by landscaped walkways. The campus should be more like a clinic where patients improve with proper care. The construction should be lightweight sustainable structures, not hard inflexible concrete. If detainees want to get out, they can just as easily escape from a concrete bunker. The challenge will be integrating the incarcerated back into society, most likely right here in Napa.

What will replace the existing jail?

In 2010 when the opportunity to replace the existing jail emerged, I prepared the accompaying rendering. I envisioned a mixed-use with ground floor retail and residential apartments above.