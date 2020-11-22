Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Sheltering the homeless

Like COVID-19, homelessness is a growing national pandemic. Every community, rich, poor, warm or freezing, is experiencing an explosion of tent camps. In Napa, the fires, pandemic and faltering economy have pushed many to the brink or over the edge.
It’s not the first time we’ve experienced chronic homelessness. During the Great Depression, we called the homeless “tramps” and “bums” or even worse: they were called “Okies.”
The homelessness growth in the ‘70s saw the federal government’s failure to address national poverty. This forced states and local governments to reluctantly address the issue independently without a strategic vision.
Today in America, there are 567,000 “shelter-challenged” persons. Thirty percent suffer from mental illness; 20% are veterans and another 20% are children and juveniles. Today, 60 million Americans are one paycheck away from losing their shelter.
Recently Napa started demolishing some of its existing tent settlements. While on the surface, it might appear heartless, but the risk of COVID 19 and other disease spreading is real. The city insists that it is not displacing anyone who asks for shelter but how long will they have access?
The discussions on how to solve this growing problem is in limbo. However, when disaster strikes, there is one fundamentally needed human necessity: a safe place to sleep.
As a community, we easily fall prey to false narratives and myths about who these people are. If are to address the issue sincerely, we need to dispel some myths:
Myth: Homeless people don’t want housing: it’s a lifestyle choice.
Fact: no one wants to be homeless. It’s dangerous, stressful, humiliating and unsanitary.
Myth: Providing services and shelter only attracts more homeless.
Fact: 75% of homeless people live in their original city or region.
Myth: Homeless people lack ambition and don’t want to find a job or place to live.
Fact: almost this is a condition not a character defect. Getting a job today is a huge challenge for anybody and harder for the homeless.
Myth: Homeless are drunks, drug users violent and dangerous.
Fact: Studies show substance abuse is more often a result of homelessness rather than a cause. Statistically, homeless persons have about the same criminality as those housed. However, unorganized homeless camps have more offenses with women, teens and children as targeted victims. h
Myth: Sex offenders shouldn’t be in shelters.
Fact: Roughly 82,000 US registered sex offenders are more carefully tracked and controlled in community-run shelters. Recidivism is actually lower than any other criminal category.
There are thousands of solutions to providing temporary shelter. Converted containers, multistory prefab apartments and pop-up temporary shelters are for more future articles. Here, I want to think outside the typical architect’s toolbox, and make some suggestions, perhaps some unconventional:
1. Temporarily reuse our growing retail and warehouse vacant stores for temporary housing. One named “Re-Dash Habit” calls for use of the existing bathrooms and adding temporary showers and movable multilayered stacked bunkbed-style sleeping podes. (https://www.archdaily.com/904600/re-habit-transforms-empty-big-box-stores-into-housing-for-the-homeless)
2. Tiny house villages on city corporate yard land: While not necessarily inexpensive, there are thousands of concepts for building homeless functional modules.
3. Re-purpose small cruise ships: Oakland is considering mooring vacant cruise ships at their port, although there may be federal limitations. For Napa, getting ships up the shallow Napa River might be a challenge but sharing a facility in Vallejo might be the ticket.
4. Re-purposing empty jet planes: Our deserts are full of decommissioned passenger jets and we do have an airport to house them. Pull out the seats and install bunkbeds. h
My folks were Okies. In the 30’s they lost their Dustbowl home but moved to California. Luckily, they escaped the border blockades and my dad got a job. They were blessed but not many others had the same fortune. And today it’s not much better.
Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp
Check out: Removing a Napa homeless camp
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!