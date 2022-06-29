Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Yellowstone floods and storm water prevention

Recently, we heard shocking news of Yellowstone National Park ravaged by unprecedented flooding. Portions of the Yellowstone River had the highest daily stream flow ever recorded and 87 people had to be rescued.

The extraordinary rainfall, coupled with near-record high temperatures causing snow to melt at high elevations, created a perfect storm of overflowing streams and rivers crossing three states and some 2.2 million acres. At the same time, Wyoming’s hot and windy summers are causing rapid changes in their grassland and forest fire risk.

Of course, everyone in California wished the floodwaters could come our way, but with climate change and unknown future catastrophes, that could become a terrible reality.

This may not seem like the most exciting architectural subject, but it does affect us all in how we design our buildings, our land plans and our homes.

Why worry about flood control in a drought?

With more than 95% of California currently classified by the U.S. drought monitor as in a severe or extreme drought, why would we want to worry about flood control?

We need to be ready for future events when storms could hit us hard, contributing to overflowing our creeks, rivers and drainage ways and causing havoc. What if the 2021 “atmospheric river" lasted more than the few days it did? We need to look for seriously effective erosion control.

Napa County has spent almost half a billion dollars for its river management. There was a time when floodwaters came down First Street as far as Jefferson. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again, but we must be prepared on a neighborhood-to-neighborhood, lot-to-lot basis.

The Napa River Flood Management Plan was a unique solution to Napa’s century-old history of more than 22 floods ravishing the county. The program has become an award-winning textbook study of how communities can create a “living river” to protect itself and maintain our beautiful asset. But that is only part of the story.

All Napa’s municipalities have come together to jointly prevent storm water pollution, protect and enhance our water quality, and preserve the beneficial uses local waterways while complying with new state and federal regulations. The organization, the Napa Countywide Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program, provides solutions to residents and businesses to minimize stream pollution and minimize herbicides and pesticides getting into our waterways.

On an individual home basis, we can all work to avoid pollutants, trash, sediment, fertilizers and pesticides, pet waste, construction debris, motor oil and all that other crap you don’t want in your house, let alone in your streets or waterways.

What’s the difference between retention and detention?

I’m often asked the difference between detention and retention. Both refer to storing rain and flood waters on site during a storm, big or small. However, when water is detained, it is slowly released into a stream or river as it leaves the site.

When water is retained, it’s intended to stay on site and filter into the ground. While we prefer to maximize retention and renew our aquifers, we still need detention ponds or other man-made bioswells to store water during severe rain events. They can be many acres or a small front-yard landscape element.

Rooftop and gutter water should go into retention ponds and into the ground before entering a storm sewer system. In a perfect world, all the water would go into our underground aquifers but when storm water occurs, overflow will happen.

As landscape elements, these dry ponds or creeks are lined with rock, absorbent soil and plant life that may actually have permanent water depending upon runoff. In California? That won’t happen, but dry creeks can replace all that lawn in your front yard in a far more attractive and meaningful fashion.

Even I get confused between retention and detention systems. A simple rule of thumb is, detention is temporary water storage and retention is intended to be permanent. If the area has a drain or outlet that slowly releases water, it’s a detention system, while a space that is designed to hold water on site would be a retention system. Got it? If you’re not sure, call your landscape designer or city of Napa.

For more information, visit www.napawatersheds.org/stormwater.