Chris D. Craiker, The Architex Angle: The Veterans Home expansion: Do our veterans deserve more?

In 2022, the Veterans Home of California in Yountville officially started construction on a $269 million skilled nursing facility.

Motivated by a strong national desire to provide more services to our struggling veterans, the 240-bed, five-story facility was designed, bid-out and broke ground but is still in the process of becoming a reality; this will probably be in 2025.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This will nearly double the present 300,000 square-foot facility, but will the facilities serve our veterans?

Let’s take a look at the Veteran’s Home history.

In 1870 the first facility or “Home” in California was passed to assist aging Mexican American War vets but it wasn’t until 1877 that the Grand Army of the Republic decided to look for a retirement home for Civil War veterans.

In 1882, the home was considered a private venture by San Francisco Veteran’s Home Association, and 910 acres were purchased for $17,500. A year later, the first administrative building was completed.

Interestingly, 16 years later the association sold the home to the State of California for one $20 gold piece. It’s amazing how Napa land has appreciated in 125 years.

In 1919 Colonel Nelson Holderman was appointed commander of the home as more Civil War vets continued to enter the home, and as the facilities deteriorated, Holderman was reappointed commander in 1926, remaining until his death in 1953. He rebuilt the 500-bed hospital and it thrived into the 1970s.

The California legislation approved $100 million renovation master plan reinforcing California’s 10 year commitment to its veterans, especially of Vietnam. At one time, the site housed 1,200 veterans, including 150 women and 30 couples.

The Veterans Home has always received generous support from the Napa community and the dtate. Interestingly, it also houses an official alternate “Seat of California Government for the Governor’s Office” should an emergency occur.

Here’s where I have a serious issue. When first announcing the new center as part of a master campus plan in April 2019, Veterans Home administrator Fred Just said, “We definitely needed a new building, since it would have been more expensive to renovate older facilities than to build a new one.

Really? More than $269 million and the budget is already ballooning?

The complex replaces a few underutilized buildings and a small arbor park; however, it sits between multiple historic buildings on a sacred historic site and the design lacks character and grace.

The present design was created during the Trump administration when Executive Order #13967 “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture” was established to encourage classical and traditional architectural styles.

Fortunately, that was rescinded but the Federal Secretary of the Interiors, SOI, Preservation Standards FR #33708, are still applicable. I searched but could not find where the architects or the state attempted to meet any federal SOI standards.

To be clear, I don’t oppose any specific architectural style but the SOI standards requires that we differentiate the architecture from the original historic style, not mimic it. What they have is just a boring committee design.

An example of efforts to tranquilize architectural integrity was the attempt to crush the San Francisco Federal Building proposal in 2007. Definitely an unusual design by my colleague architect Thomas Mayne, the quirky design and energy efficient shape is now a landmark in the City by the Bay. The Lincoln Memorial was originally ostracized as a hideous tribute to one of the greatest Americans but today is one of our greatest monuments.

It’s too late to reconsider this mammoth SNF project, but it’s not too late to reconsider repurposing the Holderman Building and other existing historic site structures at the Veterans Home. Over the years, this building has maintained much of its original glory while being subjected to countless chaotic makeovers. And repurposing these gems does not have to cost more.

But here’s where the state should be spending its money: housing our homeless vets. There so many deteriorating structures all over the 910 acres at the Veterans Home that could easily be repurposed to help those that have so valiantly severed but have economic and psychological hardships.

As of 2021, California has about 11,000 vets living without shelter, almost five times the next states number. The number of homeless vets is on the decline but a slow reduction. The death toll is staggering.

This Memorial weekend we should do more than thank those that have given their lives for our freedom. We should think of those that deserve our support and a decent place to live. We have just the place in our back yard.