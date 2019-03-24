Napa Climate NOW! members Margret Smetana and Lauren Muscatine recently interviewed Congressman Mike Thompson to learn more about his views of climate change and the path forward, following his decision to co-sponsor the Green New Deal.
Q: Congressman Thompson, recently you announced that you were a proud original co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. What led to your personal understanding of climate change, and caused you to become seriously concerned about it?
I have always been concerned about this issue, and as an elected official I have a long record going back to when I was in the State Senate of environmental stewardship and advocacy. And in Congress it’s the same. It’s become more of a concern over the last 20 years, especially lately because we’ve had a lot of science and research done that’s pointed out the difficult reality we face with the acceleration of climate change, and the seriousness of the issue.
I stand with the scientific community and I stand with our district. The district has been incredible. That includes all the people who understand that the rapid warming of the planet is a problem.
There are many examples. Just recently, the Napa Valley Register ran a story about the Napa Valley Grape Growers and their participation in a climate change leadership conference held in Portugal. Around 2014, in Sonoma County, the wine community announced they were going to become 100 percent sustainable. And then we also have efforts on the part of local government; at every level they have taken very proactive steps to try to get a handle on the issue of climate change. And it’s easy to understand why! You don’t have to look any further than the projections that five places along Highway 37 are going to go under water in the not too distant future. Look at the fires we’ve just gone through that have ravaged our district and quite honestly much of California over the last four years. So, it’s an issue. Everybody recognizes it. I’ve been trying my best as the author of legislation that deals with tax policy, designed to incentivize actions that address the issue of climate change. And then also I’ve authored legislation expanding conservation throughout our environment, which is also very important to the issue of climate change.
Q: What is the Green New Deal, and what would you like people to know about your reasons for sponsoring it?
Well, [the Green New Deal] is a statement of my priorities. I believe that we need to address the very real threat of climate change. I know some folks have been critical of [it], suggesting it’s unaffordable and can never be achieved. And I think they have to remember that there are no provisions in the Green New Deal. It’s essentially aspirational, and recognizes the fact that climate change is a problem and that Congress and everybody else needs to become fully engaged in this. It’s not about the specifics. It’s about the aspirational energy to address climate change. You can’t concede aspiration to apathy. If you do that, it’s a loser for everybody.
Q: At the local level here in Northern California, how else do you see climate change impacting your district?
I’ve already pointed out two of the most glaring local issues: fires and sea level rise. Another damaging impact of climate change [is] the introduction of new insects and pests in agricultural areas throughout the country… and it’s an issue in our district as well. You’ve seen an increase of temperatures in our area and it’s certainly problematic in a [region] so reliant on agricultural products and could affect all of us. You have seawater level rising, which is a real issue on Highway 37, but it’s an issue any place there is a coastal community. The geopolitical problems associated with the rise of sea level seriously affect every American. It displaces populations and that leads to war. I don’t know how you have a war in the world where our country isn’t somewhat affected.
Q: What do you say to your colleagues in Congress who may be slow to agree that climate change is extremely urgent, or worry that the actions to implement effective plans to combat it are not affordable? And yet many more people are asking: What can I do?
First and foremost, I want to point out that people in our district are doing something. Regarding climate change, there is quite a discussion ongoing in every corner of our district; people are doing everything from recycling, using less water in their yards, reducing energy use in their homes. And there are renewable energy projects, and our vineyards and wineries are doing incredible work in making huge investments in becoming more renewable. And all that’s important to keep doing.
There will be no shortage of [people] who will criticize me for being an author of the Green New Deal or supporting and introducing legislation to incentivize the move to use renewable energy. They’ll say: ‘He wants to pass the Green New Deal, so we’ll have to get rid of all our cars.’ That’s nonsense. We’re never going to get rid of all of our cars. But there are a lot of things we can do and we should do. Be committed to take part in all the challenges we face. Be proud of your commitment and don’t back down.
And in terms of the claim that the Green New Deal is not affordable, you want to know what’s not affordable? The irreversible damage from extreme climate change that we’ve been experiencing already — that will get worse. That is what is unaffordable.
Q: You’ve often said that if we don’t act now to reduce the excess trapped heat causing global temperature rise, nothing else we do will matter because we won’t have a planet to pass on to our children. But if we do act now, what are the greatest benefits to people in our communities during this challenging time in our world? Aren’t there real positives?
Yes absolutely. It’s a “two-for”— not only can we save the planet but we can create a lot of new green jobs.