These days, discussions about college often reference soaring costs and crushing student loans. As education costs continue to climb, students attending four-year colleges often take on enormous loan debt and put financial pressure on themselves (and their parents), creating a financial hole to dig out of when they graduate and start their careers in the workforce.
But I’m here to tell you college can be affordable.
Community colleges give students many options when it comes to degrees and career training. Whether you want to move into a career or move on to a four-year university, Napa Valley College can help you or your child achieve your educational goals, without breaking the bank.
A program called the Napa Valley College (NVC) Promise can make college nearly free for recent high school graduates who are California residents entering the college as full-time, first-time freshmen students right after high school graduation. And no fear, students who attended the college as a high school student (dual-enrolled) are also considered to be first-year students. And family income is not a factor — which is important for students paying their own way who might not qualify for financial aid because of their family’s income.
The program builds on the “California College Promise,” part of state legislation Assembly Bill 19, which was passed in 2017 and provides state funding to community colleges to cover the first year of tuition for NVC Promise students. Students who meet the requirements of the first-year program can qualify for the second-year as well.
The NVC Promise will pay the full cost of enrollment for the summer, fall and spring semesters (if enrolled full time for the semester) and even a portion of the cost for parking permits at Napa Valley College. New for 2019-2020, The NVC Promise covers course lab and material fees in addition to tuition. It also covers accident insurance, student health, student activities/representation fees and a technology fee.
It is easy to apply, and requires just three steps: completing an admissions application, a free application for Federal Student Aid or a California Dream Act application, and a Promise application.
All first-time students are eligible to apply, regardless of financial status.
Even if a student intends to complete his or her education at a four-year university or college, the smart move is to earn a two-year associate’s degree or certification first. Statistics show that community college transfer students do better than freshmen entering a four-year institution. A core mission of Napa Valley College is to prepare students to transfer to a four-year college in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. Earning the Associate Degree for Transfer guarantees that students can transfer from community college to many four-year universities in California.
Community college was already a great way to get a premium education without all the debt, but for recent high school graduates the NVC Promise makes it even more affordable. Those just coming out of high school may be eligible for free tuition for two years.
Look into it, and take advantage of this generous Promise program to jump-start your higher education. It is not too late for fall – school starts Aug. 14. The NVC Promise application and information is available online at napavalley.edu/promise.