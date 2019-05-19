* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A Phi Theta Kappa scholar, Esperanza Padilla is graduating from Napa Valley College this month and will be the Class of 2019 valedictorian at Commencement on May 23. She is the guest columnist this week for Dr. Ronald Kraft, the superintendent/president of Napa Valley College. Visit napavalley.edu to learn more.