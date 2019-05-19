Going to college has made an impact on my life. I say this not just as someone about to graduate and transfer from Napa Valley College, but as someone who grew up in the community of Napa.
Some of my earliest memories were of my father going to college. I remember staying up way past my bedtime just to wait for him to come home from the night classes he took at Napa Valley College. Even back then I knew what my father was doing meant a lot to him. I didn’t have the words for it at the time. I was too young to understand the benefits that come with a college education. I just knew that it meant hope; and that is why I waited for him each night.
Unfortunately, my father had to discontinue his enrollment at Napa Valley College. At the time, financial constraints and a lack of support made it so he had to focus his attention on caring for his family. However, he never gave up hope. College still mattered, even if it wasn’t he that went. That is why I decided to enroll in our local community college once I had the chance.
I did not have the responsibilities that my father had when I first enrolled several years ago. But I did not have much support either. Initially, I found myself completely lost because I did not know how to navigate the process. Neither my mother or father had graduated from college, so I had no idea how to get the credits needed to apply to graduate or transfer to a four-year university. For a period of time, I found my academic progress being stalled, and I doubted my ability to achieve.
As a disabled student, I did not see myself as someone with potential. As someone with autism spectrum disorder and chronic depression I found myself being held back by the expectations of others — and this hindered my ability to express myself fully, simply because I did not want others to know that I was not a typical student. That, in turn, diminished my ability to access the resources available for me to succeed, because I could not articulate my needs as a first-generation student whose family did not have the social or physical capital to send me on my way.
Despite the struggles I never did give up hope. Even when my father passed away, and we were without a permanent home, I knew that college mattered, and that is why I stayed. As difficult as it was, I still managed to accomplish a lot at Napa Valley College. I was able to enhance my knowledge of topics that I never had the opportunity to learn about when I was in special ed.
I also made some invaluable connections through students and faculty, many of whom I can now call my dear friends and mentors. Eventually, I did find the resources I needed to help me through the college process. I discovered the Disability Support Programs & Services on campus, which provides students like me with special accommodations (aids and services). I also discovered Student Support Services TRIO, who helped guide me through the application process to transfer to a four-year university.
College matters because it has allowed me to overcome the expectations that were holding me back. Now I can state with pride that I have not just one, but three transferable degrees: an AA-T in Sociology, Psychology, and Art History. I will not only be graduating this month from Napa Valley College with all three, but I will also be transferring to the University of California, Berkeley.
College matters, and it took a long journey for me to discover why. College matters because I matter, and that is why it took so many long and sleepless nights. College is something to strive for because it opens up a world of opportunity, for yourself and for all the people who you hold dear. Even though it may seem like you are going nowhere, it is worth the wait. However long it may take, as long as you have hope you will realize your dreams some day and the benefit is going to be felt across lifetimes.