Napa Valley’s rich winemaking history began in the early 1800s when George Yount tapped the Valley’s potential for cultivating wine grapes. Since that time, the valley has become synonymous with great winemakers, vintners, restaurateurs and local celebrities.
Cabernet Sauvignon, the king of grapes, has become our largest export, but wines are not the only product in Napa Valley. The strength, valor and vision of our homegrown men and women are the true story of what makes this valley a place with deeper roots.
For generations, Napa County residents have been attending Napa Valley College. And after graduating, many have gone on to have outstanding careers as filmmakers, poets, artists, CEOs in business and industry, pilots, winemakers, bankers, professional athletes, professors, teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, physicists, doctors, lawyers, senators and members of the U.S. Congress.
Ensuring a stronger future for Napa means investing in training and education for our future leaders — it means “growing our own.” We must continue to provide career-training opportunities to prepare students for careers and transfer to a four-year college. Then we must embrace those career-driven, success-oriented job applicants who have attained an associate’s degree or a certification and place those locally homegrown stars in key roles and jobs.
Growing our own means helping students develop their natural talents and abilities with generosity through scholarships. This year, nearly 200 of our students received individual scholarships totaling close to $250,000. Consider making a gift to the Napa Valley College Foundation and give the gift of education to support students.
‘Growing our own’ means doing our part as good neighbors and residents to provide affordable housing. The college is on track working with private investment to support our students with affordable, below-market rents on campus apartments — with no impact to local valley taxpayers.
‘Growing our own’ means continuing the investment in a world class Napa Valley College. Helping students make their way in the world around them requires up-to date-support and services, innovative classes and programs, and hands-on experience with workforce technologies.
Too often, local community colleges fall short — as a top-ranked college in the state, it is gratifying to know that we , indeed, grow our own.
We could certainly point to one of our most famous graduates, Rep. Mike Thompson, as an example.
Born in St. Helena, Rep. Thompson attended Napa Valley College in the 1970s. He then received his bachelor’s degree and Masters of Public Administration at California State University, Chico. In 1990, he was the first Vietnam veteran elected to the California State Senate, and in 1998, he was elected to Congress, where he continues to represent California’s 5th Congressional District. Rep. Thompson has continued to be an advocate for education and making sure that a college education is an affordable option for working families.
Another example is my friend and colleague, Oscar de Haro, first hired in 1977 to manage NVC’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) before managing the college’s financial aid services program.
Raised in St. Helena, Oscar was the son of Braceros and initially tracked for non-college in middle school. He did go to college, however, first in Mexico and then a semester at Napa Valley College before transferring to San Jose State University, where he got his degree.
Oscar left NVC to study law and later took a job with the California Human Development Corporation, working with farmworkers in St. Helena. He later earned a Master’s Degree at Sonoma State University and spent 16 years working at Mendocino College in Ukiah. Finally, Oscar returned to Napa Valley College in 2006 where he has lead the student affairs department for the last 13 years. His promotion to assistant superintendent/vice president for student affairs, a position he still holds today, is a testament to ‘growing our own.’
Napa Valley College’s successful preparation of all students and our community’s investment in opportunities for a new crop of leaders truly is “growing our own.”
Dr. Ronald Kraft is the superintendent/president of Napa Valley College. Visit napavalley.edu to learn more.