At first glance, Hoboken, NJ and London, England don’t have much in common. Crooner Frank Sinatra, who was born in Hoboken, famously sang “A foggy day, in London Town…” but the connection is more thunderbolt than fog: in recognition of a common peril, each city has declared a climate emergency or adopted a Climate Emergency Resolution, two growing strategies for city and regional governments to make headway while international agreements and national governments fail to stop – let alone reverse – global warming. Now, concerned citizens are urging Napa County, cities and towns to join this international call for a climate emergency mobilization.
The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, Global Warming of 1.5°C, called climate disruption an existential threat to the survival of humanity. "Limiting global warming to 1.5°C would require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.” These bold statements, also reflected in last fall’s U.S. National Climate Assessment, have convinced 70% of Americans that climate change is happening, is largely caused by human activities, and that its consequences are no longer in the distant future.
By declaring a climate emergency in May 2018, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan put one of the world’s leading cities at the forefront of acknowledging the threat. London’s original motion asked the city to be carbon neutral by 2050, yet five months later the international scientific reports made it clear that meaningful action to hold global warming at 1.5°C must be taken by 2030. Reacting swiftly, the London Assembly passed a motion in December, bringing their target forward to 2030, and then calling on Khan to draw up a specific emergency plan.
Local issues and experience of catastrophes guide each declaration. Hoboken’s Climate Emergency Resolution emerges from its position as a dense coastal city that was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. With 80% of the city under water and without electricity, and over $100 million in damage to private property, the city tailored many of its mitigation strategies to addressing sea level rise and building its own microgrid as a backup power supply. Los Angeles, meanwhile, recognized that because “unprecedented winter wildfires and ensuing mudslides destroyed parts of our City and region, a climate emergency mobilization of our City has never been more fiercely urgent.”
Like London, Los Angeles and Hoboken, 27 cities around the world have signed a resolution or passed statements of council actions declaring a climate emergency. Together, they reveal the scale and scope of the changes we need to make, which have no documented historic precedent, but are increasingly compared to the mobilization during WWII. Eight cities have also created implementation plans, customizing policies and emerging technologies for moving key sectors of their economy toward zero fossil fuel consumption, and building resiliency.
Sonoma County and its cities have a coordinated mobilization plan detailing an 8-year rapid emissions reduction program to “ensure security and the continuity of growth through the intense climate impacts that are already locked-in as a result of our current levels of atmospheric greenhouse gases.” Highlights include a “victory gardens” distributed agriculture program, a Copenhagen-style county bike network, the development of electric shuttle, bus, and autonomous vehicle public transportation fleets, and the creation of county-owned manufacturing facilities to produce key efficiency, storage, and alternative energy technologies.
Resolutions and declarations are statements of intent, or frameworks through which policies are reviewed by considering their impact on limiting emissions, rising heat and public safety. The Oxford City Council in England described its declaration as “the first step in a long journey…looking at every single policy,…every single funding decision we make…We have a duty to ourselves, our residents and businesses and to the wider world to not only declare a Climate Emergency but to deliver real change. The hard work starts here.”
Such visionary words of responsibility and leadership are common. In calling for the establishment of a Climate Emergency Mobilization Department –the first in the nation – LA affirms that “the City can thereby create a model for other cities to follow and use its global climate leadership standing to lead the way.” The County of Santa Cruz aims to “continue educating our residents about the climate emergency and working to catalyze a just emergency climate mobilization.…”
Common themes voice frustration with inadequate mitigations or solutions, since we are now in the position of racing to make up for lost time. Montgomery County, MD states unequivocally that “the federal government, national media, and civil society … have drastically underestimated the urgency of the climate and ecological crises….” Hoboken’s resolution states that “by denying, downplaying and failing to respond robustly to the global climate emergency our federal and state government officials have placed the people of Hoboken in danger.”
Santa Cruz commits to keeping vulnerable communities and social justice groups central to the process. Richmond and Berkeley, who join them in a regional alliance study, state: “Justice requires that those that have contributed the most to this global climate and ecological cataclysm must carry a commensurate burden in reversing it.”
Locally, Napa Climate NOW!, a citizens group representing a cross-section of our community that advocates smart climate science, is asking County supervisors and city councils to issue a joint climate emergency resolution as the first step toward undertaking united action to lead our climate emergency response. Additionally, the group offers presentations in Napa county to educate residents about realistic opportunities to stabilize the climate.
As Sinatra might sing now, we can’t take it Nice and Easy anymore. Not in Hoboken, or London or anywhere else.