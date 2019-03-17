One of the truths about Napa Valley College is that no two students are alike. Another is that there are no two identical paths to learning, training, transfer or degree.
Some students come to us while still in high school, with dual enrollment allowing them to take approved college-level coursework for credit towards both high school and college graduation requirements. Others return after receiving a four-year degree but in need of specialized training. For most of our students, Napa Valley College is a critical stepping stone on their path to a college degree or training certificate.
At Napa Valley College, students enter college at different points in their lives. In fact, we often have students representing several different generations in the same class. With a wide variety of personal and professional goals and aspirations, we try to provide a successful approach and path for each individual.
Core to Napa Valley College’s mission is to prepare students to transfer to a four-year college in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. In fact, statistics show that a community college transfer student does better than a freshman entering a four-year institution.
However, a bachelor’s degree is not in the cards for everyone. Why? Well, life gets in the way. A family emergency, finances or myriad other issues might change their course, and luckily, more and more students across the country are finding that a two-year degree from a community college is not just a marker of accomplishment but a resume builder of acceptance.
Often, four-year colleges and universities are finding that they are not meeting the needs of students – and employers – when it comes to solid “soft skills” like communication, work ethic and career preparation (not just technical subject matter expertise). Additionally, as we face the changing landscape of higher education with the closure of more four-year colleges and universities each year, the brightest students may be choosing America’s community colleges for successful career preparation.
Even if someone is intending on transferring to a four-year university or college, the smart move is to complete a two-year associate’s degree or certification first. The Associate Degree for Transfer guarantees that students can transfer from community college to many four-year universities in California, and community colleges give students a lot of options when it comes to degrees and career training – without breaking the bank.
Students should be commended, promoted and hired for achieving an associate’s degree or technical certification (optional short-term program offerings at the college) that qualify them for many well-paying, high-demand jobs that now make up a large share of the labor market. Graduates from Napa Valley College are employed throughout the Valley in a variety of industries.
What can employers in the Valley do to help assure a strong workforce locally?
Think through why your company may still want to stipulate a four-year degree as a minimum requirement for employment.
Encourage and support your workforce by assisting your employees with local community college stipends or reimbursement programs for classes.
Embrace career-driven, success-oriented employees or job applicants who have attained an associate’s degree or a certification with promotion or placement.
I’m optimistic about Napa Valley, our heritage of diversity and our strength as a community. I am proud of the 76 years that Napa Valley College has been at the center of quality and innovative education and training.