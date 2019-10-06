Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education is a hot topic these days, and rightly so. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) forecasts that by 2022, employment related to STEM will account for 13 percent of the projected 161 million jobs in the nation.
In fact, BLS forecasts that by 2022, California will have the largest STEM workforce in the nation—that means there will be more than 1.4 million STEM jobs in our state alone. Community colleges are a major contributor to that workforce.
Nearly 30 percent of University of California graduates start at a California community college, and transfer students from community colleges to UC currently account for nearly 50 percent of UC’s bachelor’s degrees in STEM.
At Napa Valley College (NVC), the MESA/STEM Center serves as a hub for our STEM students—and our math, engineering, science achievement (MESA) program is at its heart.
MESA is one of the most successful STEM programs in California and is the model for programs in more than a dozen states. It was established to serve educationally underrepresented students, offering a wide range of services to encourage them to develop the necessary academic and leadership skills to successfully transfer and later graduate from a four-year university with a degree in mathematics, engineering, science or computer science. Students receive leadership training, tutoring, mentoring and academic counseling.
This summer, we hosted 21 high school graduates for a two-week STEM Summer Bridge program that offered a preview of NVC’s science, math and engineering programs. Summer Bridge included presentations by guest speakers, a counseling orientation, library research workshop and labs in biology, chemistry, engineering and geology. The students also visited the Stanford Linear Accelerator Laboratory with NVC physics professor Antonio Castro and conducted geology fieldwork in Sonoma and Marin with instructor Cari Roughley.
Last month, NVC MESA/STEM alumna Destany Barnett returned to the college to be the guest speaker for our STEM Speaker Series. Barnett is a fifth-year transfer student at UC San Diego with a major in global health and a minor in biology. She is a pre-med student with an interest in women’s health, maternal mortality and health inequities among underrepresented groups. She plans to apply to medical schools in fall 2020 and start in 2021.
Barnett spoke about her academic journey and her field research experience with the UCSD School of Medicine in the Dominican Republic and Honduras. She also conducted research with the Family Medicine Residency Program at Kaiser Permanente in Honduras. During her time at NVC, Barnett participated in both the Kaiser Medical Scholars and UC Davis Prep Medico programs.
The goal of the Kaiser Medical Scholars Program at NVC is to increase the number of students from underserved and minority backgrounds who successfully transfer and graduate from a university with a pre-health major, and prepare them for medical school admissions. What began in 2015 as a one-year pilot with Kaiser Permanente has evolved into a three-year program. Its mission is to develop a pathway to medical school for underrepresented minority students.
The Leadership Forum, which takes place during the second year of the medical scholars program, comprises four workshops per semester, with a focus on leadership training, careers in medicine and research panel discussions and community engagement training and projects. The current cohort of 11 NVC students will partake in the Leadership Forum that launched in September and receive a combined stipend of $10,000 from Kaiser.
NVC pre-med students began their second year of the Kaiser Leadership Forum last month. Dr. Ruben Gonzalez of the Kaiser Permanente Napa Solano Family Medicine Residency Program plans the forum, and he led this year’s opening session at the Kaiser Vallejo facility.
NVC’s STEM/MESA program has helped students become scientists, engineers and mathematicians — and soon physicians — filling the urgent need in our state and beyond for qualified technical professionals and scientists.