Last Wednesday, hundreds of students stepped onto our campus and into their future.
For faculty and staff, the excitement started on Monday when we hosted our two fall instructional excellence days (also known as flex days).
We came together as a campus to celebrate the new semester, participate in workshops and discussions about a variety of topics, and prepare to welcome the incoming group of students.
At our morning kickoff, our keynote speaker presented a framework for understanding equity and the contributions members of our college community can make to increase the success of all of our students.
Napa Valley College has made a commitment to transform policies and practices so we are prepared to serve all of our students equitably and effectively, now and in the future. By “equity,” we mean putting systems in place to ensure that every student has an equal chance for success.
The college is part of the California Guided Pathways Project, a statewide program designed to significantly improve student outcomes. Guided pathways reform is a student-centered approach intended to increase the number of students earning community college credentials, while closing equity gaps.
The Guided Pathways framework creates a highly structured approach to student success that provides all students with a set of clear course-taking patterns that promotes better enrollment decisions and prepares students for future success. The framework integrates support services in ways that make it easier for students to get the help they need during every step of their community college experience.
Faculty and staff work with students to ensure they are building knowledge and skills that will enable them to succeed in further education and on the job.
To do that, the college offers a wide range of associate degrees and certificates including Associate of Arts (AA) degrees (15), Associate of Science (AS) degrees (23) and Associate Degrees for Transfer (20), designed for students who plan to transfer to a four-year institution, as well as a number of community education and noncredit classes.
Most of our AS degrees and certificates (43 Certificates of Achievement) have a career technical focus and prepare students to enter the workforce in areas such as health occupations, criminal justice and other technical fields.
As we move forward, many of our offerings will remain the same, but we also need to continue to innovate and change — and provide educational opportunities for the next generation of students as well as those who started last Wednesday.
The challenge is to consider what we can do and change at the college to ensure our students are successful in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. To do that, we must continue to be innovative. The Class of 2020 or 2021 may be on our campus now, but the class of 2030 is not far behind, and will have very different needs.
We don’t have all the answers. But we have an incredible faculty and staff at Napa Valley College, with a mandate to innovate and educate. And together, with the community, we can make a difference.
Regardless of the obstacles, all students deserve a chance to achieve their dreams—and that’s why we do what we do.
Start here. Go anywhere.
Dr. Ronald Kraft is the superintendent/president of Napa Valley College. Visit napavalley.edu to learn more.