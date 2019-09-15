Sustainability, openness and collaboration are all hallmarks of a great institution, but a really outstanding teaching culture is everything.
Most of us have memories of the third-grade teacher who made us feel like the most important person in the room. Or the seventh-grade English teacher who introduced us to the magic of literature. Or the ninth-grade science teacher who helped us develop a passion for science.
For me, it was three teachers at a community college.
I will never forget the day that changed my life forever. I was a student at Grossmont Community College enrolled in an integrative program called IDEA (Interdisciplinary Education Approach) led by three faculty: an art instructor, a music instructor and a physics instructor. Something clicked for me that first day as I sat in the lecture hall and watched and listened to their joint presentation (which included artist Vincent Van Gogh, musician Don McLean and the fundamental physics of attraction).
All three educators were engaged and excited – both individually and collectively – and obviously loved teaching. And the way they taught is what ultimately won me over. I knew then and there the direction I wanted to take my life – those three instructors set me on my path, which included more than a decade as a tenured college professor myself.
Author Michael Morpurgu wrote, “It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.” And at Napa Valley College, our teachers are transforming the classroom and creating engaged learners every day. Subject matter expertise is critical, and we have plenty of highly trained faculty and lots of faculty with master’s degrees or Ph.Ds, but finding that chemistry of an exciting presentation, love of the subject and a true passion for changing lives – that combination is the secret sauce.
As a community college, Napa Valley College enjoys the broad diversity of our rich faculty resource. Our emphasis on teaching over research allows each faculty member to focus on student success, embrace the community’s needs and work on returning those students to the local workforce.
You have free articles remaining.
We have 116 full-time faculty and more than 250 part-time faculty at NVC allowing a low ratio of faculty to student. With nearly 60 different degrees and 43 certificates, and more than 1,000 class offerings, class sizes remain small and students get to know their professors; and in turn, professors get to know their students.
What makes a great NVC professor?
- Expert communication skills – many are bilingual or multicultural
- Deep knowledge and passion for their subject matter; many are Ph.Ds or EDDs and several are leading national experts in their fields
- The ability to build caring relationships with students
- Friendliness and approachability
- Excellent preparation and organizational skills
- Community-building skills
We also provide opportunities for students to connect to program mentors and professionals in the field – our extended family of educators.
Nearly all of us have a memory of a teacher who had a lasting effect on us. A professor who inspired us to think differently. An educational rock star who hit a chord and led us in a direction we hadn’t considered. Napa Valley College strives to provide teachers like that to our students.
Teaching is more than a vocation. Passionate performers change lives.