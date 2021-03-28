Finding Family: Hidden treasures at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library

A library is like Aladdin’s cave, filled with hidden treasures. The Napa Valley Genealogy Library has a large collection of family histories. Some of them are publications prepared by professionals on historically well-known families. But many of the volumes represent the efforts of family members to document their own family history. And many of them are local Napa County families.

While browsing through these books, I discovered some interesting things. A set of books on the Martin Family consisted of four volumes compiled by Lillian W. Wilt. She created a comprehensive overview of her Martin family from colonial times through the 1800s. She completed her work in about 1932. Much of the material in these volumes referred exclusively to the Martin family and related families. But there is also some general and useful information on others.

There is information on military activities, government formation, tax lists, land purchases, and much more. This research was done at a time when none of this information was available on the internet. That meant that all the documentation had to be obtained in person at separate locales. This must have taken years to compile and organize four bound volumes.