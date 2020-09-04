Furry and Feathered Friends: Pets' people can feel better, live longer

Is it possible that dogs not only touch, but also help heal, our hearts? Further studies will determine.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there are multiple benefits of pet ownership, not limited to canines, and most households in the United States have at least one pet.

The CDC goes on to cite studies that have consistently shown that the human and pet bond can lower stress, stimulate exercise and increase happiness. The physical health benefits of pet companionship and these special bonds can include: decreased blood pressure, decreased cholesterol and triglyceride levels, decreased feelings of loneliness, management of depression and a welcome uptick in opportunities for going outside, increased exercising and opportunities to socialize and meet others.

The opportunity to socialize and bolster social capital is huge benefit, and maybe even more important now while we are living in our “social bubbles” and unable to participate in large group gatherings and events due to COVID-19.

Another study titled “Social Capital and Pet Ownership” followed pet owners in three cities in different geographic regions of the United States (San Diego in the West, Portland in the Pacific Northwest and Nashville in the Southeast) and Perth, Australia.