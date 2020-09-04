Furry and Feathered Friends: Pets' people can feel better, live longer

Humans and animals have long had relationships, with humans being one of the rare species that actually has the ability and desire to care for another species.
Pets are popular with all ages and have frequented media spotlights for generations. Domesticated animals have recently become international stars on social media, and a quick scroll through a platform such as Instagram will likely be dotted with pet memes, animal humor, fluffy kittens and well-dressed pups that will tug at your heartstrings, and at minimum, make you smile.
For humans, both wild and domesticated animals naturally attract our attention and curiosity. While it may seem natural that pets make us feel better, there is also evidence that having a pet can actually improve health and add longevity to human life.
Last year, a study published in an American Heart Association journal aggregated data from several statistical studies over a period from 1950 to May 24, 2019, that evaluated dog ownership and subsequent all-cause mortality or cardiovascular mortality.
The results were compelling. Dog ownership was associated with a 24% risk reduction for all-cause mortality as compared to non-ownership and people who live in a home with a dog who had prior coronary events, demonstrated an even more pronounced risk reduction for death due to any cause. When the researchers restricted the analyses to cardiovascular mortality, those who owned dogs benefited from a 31% risk reduction for death due to a cardiovascular event.
Is it possible that dogs not only touch, but also help heal, our hearts? Further studies will determine.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there are multiple benefits of pet ownership, not limited to canines, and most households in the United States have at least one pet.
The CDC goes on to cite studies that have consistently shown that the human and pet bond can lower stress, stimulate exercise and increase happiness. The physical health benefits of pet companionship and these special bonds can include: decreased blood pressure, decreased cholesterol and triglyceride levels, decreased feelings of loneliness, management of depression and a welcome uptick in opportunities for going outside, increased exercising and opportunities to socialize and meet others.
The opportunity to socialize and bolster social capital is huge benefit, and maybe even more important now while we are living in our “social bubbles” and unable to participate in large group gatherings and events due to COVID-19.
Another study titled “Social Capital and Pet Ownership” followed pet owners in three cities in different geographic regions of the United States (San Diego in the West, Portland in the Pacific Northwest and Nashville in the Southeast) and Perth, Australia.
Social capital can include personal networks and relationships, as well as the willingness for people to help each other, in theory all leading to a better, more functional, and effective society.
In the four-city study, conducted in collaboration with the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute, facets of social capital including helpfulness, friendliness, trust and civic engagement were examined — and in this case, for the first time, studied in two countries. Findings were consistent in all four locations that owning a pet is associated with higher social capital than not owning a pet at all.
If you already have a pet in your home, hopefully the benefits of ownership are evident, enjoyable and plentiful. If not, many local animal rescue organizations and shelters across Napa County are housing cats, dogs and other species seeking forever homes.
Watch now: 10 of the most affectionate dog breeds
Submit questions, topics and ideas for future pet columns to Lisa Adams Walter at lisa@adamswalter.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!