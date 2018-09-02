To me, one of the fascinating things about genealogy is getting to “meet” your ancestors and learn about their times. In my journey into the past, I have found ordinary people, some doing extraordinary things. And you get to share, vicariously, in some of the joys, excitement and tragedy of their lives.
The story I tell you today is one of sorrow, because in 1692, a tragedy happened in the family of my 10th great grandfather, William Towne in the Salem, Massachusetts area.
William was born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England. His wife, Joanna Blessing, was also born in England around 1600. William and Joanna were married March 25, 1620 and sailed to the colonies around 1635 with their six children. They settled in Salem. In 1651, he purchased 40 acres in the neighboring town of Topsfield. In 1652, he sold his property in Salem and bought additional property in Topsfield in 1656. This land got him involved in land disputes with the Putnam family of Salem, which may have had some impact on his family some 40 years later.
During this time, William served as a constable in Salem and was made a Freeman. He and Joanna also had two more children. He died in 1671 and Joanna, in 1682.
In the 17th century colonies, the supernatural was considered part of everyday life; many people believed that Satan was present and active on Earth. As this witchcraft craze rippled through Europe beginning in the 15th century, tens of thousands of supposed witches, mostly women, were executed.
Men and women in Salem believed that their misfortunes — infant death, crop failures, or social friction — could be attributed to the devil.
In 1689, English rulers, William and Mary, started a war with France in the American colonies. King William’s War ravaged regions of New York, Nova Scotia and Quebec, sending refugees into the county of Essex and, specifically, Salem Village. The displaced people created a strain on Salem’s resources and aggravated rivalries between families.
In January of 1692, four girls from Salem started having fits, and under pressure from local magistrates, they blamed three women for “afflicting” them:
- Tituba, a Caribbean slave who ran the household of Vicar Parris;
- Sarah Good, a homeless beggar with a child;
- Sarah Osborne, an impoverished elderly woman.
The women were interrogated and jailed. Two claimed innocence, but Tituba confessed and said there were other witches in Salem looking to destroy the Puritans.
The group of “afflicted girls” eventually grew to eight or 11, and the stream of accusations that followed eventually touched the Towne family.
A special court was established and the first case brought before them was Bridget Bishop. Although she pleaded innocent, she was found guilty and, on June 10, became the first person hanged on what was later called Gallows Hill.
Rebecca (Towne) Nurse, my ninth great aunt (and the sister of my ancestor, Jacob Towne, the son of William), was a 71-year old grandmother and wife of a prominent businessman when she was accused of witchcraft, arrested, and put in chains on March 24, 1692. This arrest came as a surprise to the citizens of Salem because Goody Towne was considered such a pious and upstanding citizen, but she was accused of witchcraft by the girls and several adults who claimed to have seen her spirit torment a local woman, Ann Putnam Sr.
Many historians believe that the root of the hysteria began in the Parris household with Tituba and the girls exploring sorcery, which Tituba had brought from her native Jamaica, and that the Putnam family was behind much of the accusations. Rebecca and her husband, Francis, had a longstanding dispute with the Putnam family over a boundary of their adjoining lands, and all of her accusers were either members of the Putnam family or friends of the family.
In addition, Rebecca had often criticized the afflicted girls for dabbling in fortune-telling and was not a supporter of Vicar Parris, the “fire and brimstone” head of the Salem Village Church.
Although Rebecca was known for her piety and a member of the Salem Church, she was also known for occasionally losing her temper. She stood trial, but the jury found her “not guilty.” The verdict was not surprising; 39 people had risked their lives to sign a petition in support of her.
After the verdict, the afflicted girls began having fits and cried out against Rebecca again, according to the book “The Salem Witch Trials: A Reference Guide.” She was brought before the court again and this time she was found guilty of witchcraft. Rebecca, at 71, had partial deafness and it is thought that her hesitation in answering questions was due to this. Again, there was an intersession, and Gov. William Phips granted her a reprieve.
Almost immediately, her accusers renewed their fits. She was sentenced to death and executed on July 19, 1692. She was excommunicated from her church, which she had faithfully attended over the years. Rebecca went to the gallows without anger, but with forgiveness and a prayer on her lips. Four other women were hung at the same time.
Because those accused of being witches were not allowed a proper burial, so under darkness of night, her family retrieved her body and buried her secretly on their family farm. The location of this burial has never been established.
Rebecca’s two sisters, Mary Towne Easty and Sarah Towne Cloyce, were also accused of witchcraft after coming to Rebecca’s defense. During a sermon that Rev. Parris preached on witchcraft, Sarah had walked out and slammed the door. Mary was arrested April 21 and hung on Sept. 22, while Sarah managed to escape and run away with her husband. Her case was later dismissed.
In Salem, between 1692 and 1693, more than 200 people were accused of practicing witchcraft and jailed. Twenty-four were executed. Many others died in prison.
On Aug. 25, 1706, Ann Putnam Jr. apologized “for the accusing of several persons of a grievous crime, whereby their lives were taken away from them. Whom now I have just grounds and good reason to believe they were innocent persons.” She named Rebecca Nurse specifically.
In 1711, the church and community changed their mind, and three gold sovereigns were given to Sarah and the family in reparation. In 1712, the Salem church reversed the excommunication of Rebecca Nurse.
An article published in 1976 in Science by psychologist Linda Caporael, blamed the abnormal habits of the girls on the fungus ergot, which can be found in rye, wheat and other cereal grasses. Toxicologists say that eating ergot-contaminated foods can lead to muscle spasms, vomiting, delusions and hallucinations. This fungus thrives in warm, damp climates, not unlike the swampy meadows in Salem Village.
Could this have contributed to one of our most notorious cases of mass hysteria and subsequent horrors? Was it a case of ergot, or misogyny and envy?