All three Huffman daughters now each have a boyfriend. Gulp.
I realize that I’m supposed to want my daughters to find a life partner. Doesn’t every parent want to see her children find the love of their life and live happily ever after with their own health insurance and dental plan?
On paper, yes. IRL (in real life), it’s a different story.
Three girls with three boyfriends means that every time I turned around this Christmas there was another boy in the house. For a mom who only raised daughters, even one boy in the home is just…weird. Especially when they spend the night.
The oldest Huffman, Colorado Girl, is almost 25. She lives in an apartment with her significant other, who happens to be a very nice young man, in Denver. They sleep in the same bed every night. No prob, right?
But when Colorado Girl and Guy come to visit at our house, they’ve got to sleep somewhere. And if we want to spend quality time together, we need to make room for both of them. In her bedroom. In her childhood bed. Cringe. Momawkwaaaard.
Middle Daughter’s boyfriend lives in Napa so we have gotten used to seeing him at our house. He also happens to be a very nice young man. He’s quietly confident, cleans the stove after he uses it and knows how to get our puppy to stop jumping up on him. And at the end of the night, he goes home to his own house.
The youngest Huffman daughter, who left Napa in August for Portland without a boyfriend, managed to acquire one by Thanksgiving.
She came home in December for a month-long semester break and immediately asked for two things: In-n-Out burgers and can my boyfriend come visit?
Sweet Jesus, you just got here! You’ll see him in four weeks.
And where is New Boyfriend supposed to sleep? There were no extra beds. Colorado Girl and Guy were occupying her bedroom. I wasn’t so excited about some unknown college BOY sleeping on my couch.
Ask me again after Christmas, I told her.
Part of me hoped she’d forget by then. Maybe they’d break up. She could cry on mom’s shoulder. I would console her. By the time she went back to school he’d be a distant memory.
They didn’t break up. She didn’t forget.
She kept asking and asking. The day the Colorado Couple went back to Colorado, she asked again.
We relented.
Great, she said, can he stay for a week?
He can come for THREE days, I said. If he arrives early on the first day and leaves late on the last day, you’ll have three whole days together. He can sleep in Colorado Girl’s room. The bedroom that is DOWNSTAIRS (and geographically the farthest) from your room.
Two days later, on New Year’s Day at 8 a.m., the boyfriend arrived from Portland.
He turned out to also be a very nice young man who brought us flowers and Almond Roca and even wrote a thank you card after he left. It was very hard to be grumpy about him visiting when he was being such a gentleman. Darn him.
Obviously, I need to get over this whole “boyfriend” thing because I have a feeling the boys are here to stay.
I made a Happy New Year card with photos from our Christmas that I mailed off to the relatives. I included pictures of the boyfriends.
Welcome to the family, guys.