It all started with my Genova lasagna.
You know, the frozen dinner sold at the well-known north Napa deli. I’d bought my Genova lasagna about a month ago and put it in my freezer. I was saving it for just the right meal. If you’ve ever had a Genova lasagna, you know just how good they are. But at $25.95 each, they’re also a bit of an investment. It’s like stocks or bonds. You don’t just cook it right away. You buy and hold.
Into my freezer my lasagna went, lying in frozen slumber like a delicious promise.
That is, until Napa’s Public Safety Power Shutdown, or PSPS.
We all knew the PSPS was coming. It’s just that some of us were better prepared than others.
I was less better prepared.
We live too close to downtown Napa, I thought. We’re within a half mile of the Lucky Triangle – the part of Napa NOT located in the “you may lose power for up to five days if you live here” zone.
We’re not going to lose power, I thought confidently. Maybe a little desperately. Basically, I bet on not losing power.
And the house won. And by house I mean PG&E.
That Tuesday night the lights went out.
I filled bags of ice and put them in our fridge and freezer. How long would this really last? Surely, the lights would blink on shortly. Surely PG&E would realize that our block was not in imminent danger of wildfire and release us from our powerless purgatory. I wanted to remain in my Land of Definite Denial until the lights came back on any. minute. now.
The hours ticked by.
I tried not to think of my Genova lasagna. And the other stuff in my freezer, like our favorite salmon burgers, a bag of frozen shrimp, some tilapia and a bunch of Lean Cuisines.
I admit there were some cracks in my refusal to face facts.
We had already called Grandpa Donnie and asked if he still had his generator. Nope, he said. Sold it in the garage sale last year.
Drat.
Using some of my carefully rationed phone battery power I googled “buy generator.”
Jeez. That’s a lot of money for an appliance we hope to never actually use. It’d be just my luck that we go and buy a dang generator and three hours later the lights come back on.
The next day, I took Penny for a walk. As I cruised through nearby neighborhoods I heard them.
A hum here. A buzz there.
Generators.
I counted about a dozen during our 30-minute walk.
Some of my Facebook friends pooh-poohed them. Noisy! Smelly! Annoying!
Easy for you to say, I thought. It’s not YOUR Genova lasagna that’s steadily defrosting.
I didn’t find the generators noisy or irritating. I found the steady hum comforting. Reassuring. And I was jealous. Jealous that other people were enjoying electricity, while we were living an episode of “Survivor.”
Thirty-nine hours later, as I continued my on-again, off-again generator googling, the lights suddenly came back on. I gasped with delight. I called my husband. I called my mom. I called my daughter. Hallelujah, the lights are back on!
Fingers crossed, I opened the freezer door.
My poor lasagna. Normally icy cold, it was room temperature.
I tried not to think about what I had to do next.
I got out a large trash bag and double lined it. I filled it with the spoiled mayonnaise and the cream cheese and the Lean Cuisines and the salmon burgers. And then, I quickly tossed in my Genova lasagna. Oh that hurt. It was like ripping off a Band-Aid. Look away.
Farewell, Genova lasagna. I hope to buy your replacement as soon as possible. And a generator to go with it.