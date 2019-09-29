I don’t like debt.
It stresses me out. I don’t like sending my few leftover bucks to Bank of Whatever or That Credit Card.
I want to keep all my money. I want to hoard it, like Gollum. My precious.
So it doesn’t help that my husband and I are now officially co-signers on more than a half a dozen student loans for three different Huffman daughters.
Every semester I have to call up Sallie Mae. It goes something like this:
“Hello Sallie Mae! It’s us, the Huffmans! Yeah, the ones you just loaned five figures to in January. We’re baaaacccckkkkk!”
“Care to loan us some more money? Yep, I thought you’d say that.”
Sallie Mae makes it soooooo easy to borrow. They send me regular emails. I get old fashioned letters in the mail. They text every now and then as well. Such a good correspondent, that Sallie Mae.
“It’s easier than ever” to get a student loan, read their letters. “We’re here to help you again.”
I bet you are. Just stop it, Sallie Mae. Stop playing easy to get.
Middle Daughter is about to transfer to a CSU. We’re awfully proud of her, especially because she was the only Huffman that “agreed” to start her college days at Napa Valley College.
Napa Valley College is such a bargain, people! For about 700 bucks a semester, your college kid takes a full load of classes, the SAME classes many others are paying thousands for at four-year universities.
But not every kid “agrees” to start at NVC. Hence, my “relationship” with Sallie Mae.
Mother Effin’ Sallie Mae.
It literally takes less than 10 minutes to borrow $10,000 or more with Sallie Mae. Log in to your account and five clicks later, boom, Hello New Student Loan and Future Debt Plus Interest.
I know it’s an investment in our children’s education, their very FUTURE. But damn, does it have to cost so much. I mean, couldn’t there be the Free College Where Anyone Can Enroll For Free?
Here’s how this Free College would work:
1. It would be located within a day’s driving distance of Napa, near a big city for fun, but not too close for too much fun.
2. It would offer both art and science majors – the kinds that all three Huffman girls have studied.
3. Free College would offer Free Dorms for kids whose parents need a break from raising their children.
4. There would be a Free Dining Commons that offers all the favorite college kid meals like all-you-can-eat-top-ramen.
5. The Free Bookstore would “sell” free books for every class including certain chemistry lab classes that require special protective eye glasses and molecule models.
6. The Free Bookstore would also include Free College logowear such as sweatpants, sweatshirts and T-shirts. They’d also have free cell phone cables, chargers and laptop rentals.
7. Anything else I have not thought of would also be – you guessed it – free.
I think one of the current candidates running for U.S. president is talking up free college. I need to find out who that person is and join her/his campaign STAT.
Until then, I will maintain my relationship with Sallie Mae. You know, keep calling, make sure she knows I still exist. Maybe send a little thank you note now and then.
Anything to get another loan.