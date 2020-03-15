Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Dad gets grounded

Nope, on Saturdays and Sundays dads are usually caught up in humdrum family stuff like leaf raking, weed pulling, car washing, leaky faucet fixing and dog poop scooping. It’s hard to say no to a “free” trip to Europe.

At first I was like, woah, 21 days. One week is one thing, three weeks gone? Well, that requires some pre-planning.

Important stuff. Like dog food. Must stock up so that mom does not have to make late night run to pet store and try and schlep gigantic bag of dog chow on her shoulder.

And the yard. One week of letting the yard go is one thing. Three weeks is asking for trouble. Weeds, already sprouting, would only get weedier. The pile of leaves in the backyard wasn’t going to magically disappear. Tree branches in need of trimming could come crashing down in another windstorm.

Taxes. The taxes would still need preparing. There were W-2s, proofs of health insurance, donation receipts and other random papers to gather up. I hate doing the taxes. At our house, we have an unspoken deal: I do the all the student loans and my husband does the taxes. I see no need to mess with a system that is currently working just fine.