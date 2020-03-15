Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Dad gets grounded

I’m going to be on the road in March, said my husband.
Ok, I said. My husband usually travels for work at least one week a month, so I figured no big deal.
For 3 weeks, he said.
Wait, do you mean 21 days? In a row? But you’ll be home on the weekends, right?
Um, actually, no, he said.
Oh my.
He was going to Philadelphia first, my husband explained. Then New York. Then to Germany, Italy and Belgium. Every wine bottle needs a stopper. A wine stopper seller’s gotta do what a wine stopper seller’s gotta do and that includes networking at German wine trade shows, visiting clients in Italy and meeting CEOs in Belgium.
It doesn’t make much sense to fly back and forth to California from the east coast, he said. If he just keeps going east, he’d save a lot of time, plus, he’d get to do some sight-seeing on the weekends.
There’s not a lot of money for international travel in the Huffman family budget (read: zero) so any time the company is paying for the plane tickets, he likes to stay an extra day or two, especially when in places like France and Italy. Because dads of three kids don’t usually get to hang out in Burgundy and the Cinque de Terre on the weekends.
Nope, on Saturdays and Sundays dads are usually caught up in humdrum family stuff like leaf raking, weed pulling, car washing, leaky faucet fixing and dog poop scooping. It’s hard to say no to a “free” trip to Europe.
At first I was like, woah, 21 days. One week is one thing, three weeks gone? Well, that requires some pre-planning.
Important stuff. Like dog food. Must stock up so that mom does not have to make late night run to pet store and try and schlep gigantic bag of dog chow on her shoulder.
And the yard. One week of letting the yard go is one thing. Three weeks is asking for trouble. Weeds, already sprouting, would only get weedier. The pile of leaves in the backyard wasn’t going to magically disappear. Tree branches in need of trimming could come crashing down in another windstorm.
Taxes. The taxes would still need preparing. There were W-2s, proofs of health insurance, donation receipts and other random papers to gather up. I hate doing the taxes. At our house, we have an unspoken deal: I do the all the student loans and my husband does the taxes. I see no need to mess with a system that is currently working just fine.
Plus, there’d be all the other usual stuff to manage: taking out and in heavy garbage cans, managing the amount of available recording space on the DVR lest important basketball games and Project Runway episodes be deleted, exercising the dog, making sure no Bad Guys break into the house a la “Home Alone,” feeding the rabbits and god forbid – cleaning out the rabbit cages. Ugh.
I was gearing up for three weeks of my own flying solo when we got the news.
The Germans have cancelled their conference, said my husband. Coronavirus.
Oh, I said. Instead of 21 days in a row, he’d come home for the weekends.
Two days later, he got another update.
My Italy trip has been cancelled, he said. Company orders. Again, coronavirus.
And then two more days later, the final shoe dropped.
I’m not going to Philadelphia, he said. The company has hit pause on all flight travel due to the virus.
And just like that, I got my husband back. There’d be no three weeks of travel. Not even one day.
I relaxed. No need to worry about doing double duty at home.
The silver lining? Before the trips got cancelled, we signed up for a gardening service. Thanks to coronavirus, our yard is going to be looking better than ever.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.