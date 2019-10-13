ANAHEIM--Where do you want to go for our 30th anniversary? asked my husband.
Mendocino? Bodega Bay? The city?
I had an even better idea: <<DISNEYLAND>>
If this sounds like your kind of anniversary then keep reading. Actually keep reading anyway.
And guess what? My husband agreed! Which is how we found ourselves in an overpriced room at the Disneyland Hotel this past weekend.
Arriving at the hotel at around noon, by 12:30 p.m. we were in Disneyland itself.
The first few hours at Disneyland are the funnest but also the most frantic.
WehavetoridealltheridesNOW is my first impulse. You can’t walk fast enough or drink it all in quick enough. Especially around Halloween time, when the parks are decorated for the season.
LOOK IT’S A PUMPKIN WITH A MICKEY FACE CARVED INTO IT. And another! And 1,392 others!!!
We downloaded the Disney app on my phone and paid the extra bucks to get a thing called Max Pass, which allows you to skip most of the lines at a bunch of rides. Following those passes we hopscotched across the park pingponging from Fantasy Land to Adventure Land and back again.
For those first few hours you feel like you could walk around the park forever. And then, as the hours pass, slowly… it begins. Your feet get tired.
We paused for Dole whip drinks and soft serve cream and rallied. When visiting Disneyland not only is a second wind required, but a third, fourth and fifth wind. MUST. KEEP. GOING.
Along the way we spotted many official Disneyland photographers. Photos are free with the Max Pass so we decided to take as many photos as possible, as many times as possible.
Wait 30 minutes to take a Disney photo by a giant pumpkin head with Mickey Mouse ears? YES.
Photo with Snow White (who has the loveliest complexion BTW)? YES.
Photo by Mickey Mouse shaped topiary? YES, for god's sake. Always YES.
At the Animators Academy in California Adventure I noticed a sign for “Anna & Elsa's Royal Welcome” where you can meet the stars from “Frozen.” Oooh, that’d be fun!
How long is the line? I asked a friendly cast member.
An hour, he said, not unkindly. “They’re very popular.”
Alas, too popular for me. I regret to say I did not make their acquaintance.
However, I did meet Tinkerbell in a cozy nook called Pixie Hollow. She was petit and perky, with a blond bun on top of her head that surely required the max amount of Aqua Net. And she had white puff balls on her green sparkly shoes. So stinking adorable.
We took a photo together and she said she’d sprinkle some pixie dust on me as I slept that night. Awwwwww, so thoughtful, that Tinkerbell. Who couldn’t use a little pixie dust in life?
Speaking of sleeping, we arrived back at our hotel room that night to find a housekeeper’s cart parked outside our room, the door propped open.
Helllllooo? We called out cautiously. Can we come in?
Yes, yes, said a voice from inside.
Peeking around the corner, there it was. And by IT I mean a scene out of a Harlequin romance.
Rose petals were scattered artfully upon the white coverlet on the bed. Chocolate squares accompanied them. Towels rolled and shaped together formed two swans kissing in the center of the bed. Two other towels were twisted into a heart shape sprinkled with more rose petals and chocolates. Oh my. Bow chicka wow wow.
A happy anniversary card, signed by Minnie, Mickey, Pluto, Donald Duck and Goofy, accompanied the spread.
All together now: “Awwwwwwwwww.”
Now if that isn’t romantic, I don’t know what is.