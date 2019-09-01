“Dear Mom and Dad:
Hi, it’s me, your youngest daughter. Yeah, the college sophomore you just drove to the airport so I could fly back to college.
I know, I know, I keep coming home and then leaving again! It breaks my heart too. Sob!
I just wanted to tell you how much I will miss you both. If only I had picked a college that was within driving distance to the only home I’ve ever known, but alas, I chose a school in Portland, Oregon. Drat.
But let’s not dwell on the miles between us. Instead, I want to reflect on our loving, column-worthy parent-daughter relationship.
I had so much fun reconnecting with you both this summer. Thank you for welcoming me back into our home with open arms and mostly open wallets.
You fed me all summer, buying all my favorite foods whenever I asked! And when I bought my own groceries, which I did often, you didn’t eat my favorite ice cream or snacks, respecting how I carefully labeled and put them on my self-designated shelf in our kitchen pantry.
You let me go visit my boyfriend in Washington in June -– for a whole week! -- and then cheerfully welcomed him into our house for three whole nights and four days in July. I know how weird it is having boys in the house. Especially large-sized college boyfriends.
You challenged me to take exceptional care of my two remaining 4-H rabbits and I now have an even better understanding of the responsibility of long-term pet ownership. These are life lessons that I will treasure and pass on to my own children which I will only give birth to after I am in my late 20s/early 30s, have a full time job, health insurance and have met someone that you wholeheartedly approve of as your future son-in-law.
And Grandma Sue lent me her spare car all summer so I didn’t have to bug anyone for rides or duke it out with my sister to share “her” car! God bless Grandma. Remind me to send her a lengthy handwritten thank you note and a large bouquet of flowers or perhaps a fruit of the month membership.
And sharing a room again with my older sister!
Wow, that was a growth experience I won’t forget. Oh, how I’ll miss our feisty encounters from these past 12 weeks. We tussled over who left the room a mess and who was playing their music too loud and who left the light on. Oh, good times.
Gosh, as I write this letter to you, it seems like such petty details. Now that I think about it, my life has certainly been enriched by our burgeoning young-adult sister relationship. I treasure it.
Thank you for co-signing on my college loan to pay for this next semester! You can be sure that you’ll never have to worry about me defaulting on my payments because I’ll be gainfully employed in my future high-paying science career immediately after my future graduation date.
Thank you for shipping me that giant box of extra clothes and other college dorm room necessities, in addition to the two suitcases and two carryon items I took on the plane today.
I know it seems crazy that I had that much extra stuff to bring with me to college. One of the first things I’m going to do is organize my dorm dresser drawers and neatly fold all of my clothing so that I can easily find everything I have.
I already have so many plans for this next semester.
I’m going to continue getting along great with the same roommate I had last year. Thank goodness the two of us are so compatible! What would I do without her quiet companionship and uncomplaining ways?
And her loving parents live just a few hours away! If I ever get lonely for a home-cooked meal or some mom-style advice, I know who I can go home with for the weekend.
I’ll spend time with my boyfriend, but not let our relationship interfere with getting good grades. He’ll respect my dedication to my classes, and will in no way encourage me to neglect my studies by engaging in any ill-advised shenanigans.
I’ll be sure to send you pictures of me participating in fun, university-sanctioned and insured activities. Would once a day be too often to text? I think not. And we’ll FaceTime every Thursday night, OK?
What lovely people you are. How lucky I am to have been raised by two such wonderful parents?
Well, I better sign off for now. My plane is landing.
I know it’s only an hour flight but I just had to write you this letter and mail it using real postage stamps. An email or text would be way too impersonal and simply could not convey the depths of my appreciation and love for you both.
Love,
Your darling daughter”