For the past three weeks I’ve been on a mission.
A death to graffiti mission.
It started in late June. Someone (juvenile delinquents! ruffians! hoodlums!) had painted graffiti on the front of the apartment building down the block from our street.
It’s an apartment building I drive by every day, at least twice a day.
The graffiti was big — black spray paint spelled out four letters about six feet tall. It was the super-sized Big Mac version of graffiti. My eyes went right to it. Like magnets. I couldn’t look away.
Ugh, ugh, ugh.
I fumed. No one wants to look at graffiti, especially in their own neighborhood.
A week went by. It taunted me. I hoped someone who lived at the apartments would share my pain and take up the cause.
This is how the hero of my imagination would react: “Graffiti! Not at MY apartment! This graffiti must go!” (shakes fist in the air). This person would be equally— if not more—offended than I am and rise to the graffiti removal challenge.
Crickets.
The next Monday morning the worst happened.
MORE GRAFFITI.
This time it was red spray paint. It covered up the black spray paint and included the F word for good measure. Niiiiiice, I thought. Real nice.
I went into action mode. Graffiti: you’re going down. I AM GRAFFITI GONE GIRL. Children with spray paint cans – you shall FEAR MY WRATH.
I started with a letter to the owner of the apartment building.
Dear owner: Your building has been tagged with graffiti. Twice. Get your ayuss over here with a gallon of paint and cover it up. NOW. It’s ruining the neighborhood and harshing on my mellow. If I have to look at that graffiti for one more day I’m gonna freakin’ LOSE IT.
OK, so that’s not exactly what I wrote.
Then I called the property management company. Let’s just say their response did not match my level of commitment to the eradication of the graffiti.
Then, I called the Napa city graffiti GONE hotline.
We don’t paint on private property, said the GONE guy. Try code enforcement, he said.
Fine. I filled out a code enforcement complaint form and attached photos. Yeah – it’s called DOCUMENTATION.
Oh I was rolling. Because now I was fully invested. Graffiti? Not on my watch!
Another week went by. More crickets.
Every day I monitored the status of “my” graffiti, like a mother of a newborn who keeps checking to see if the baby is still breathing.
I called the property management company again.
I called GONE again.
I called the city again.
And then, it happened. A few days later, during my regular graffiti reconnaissance, the most wonderful thing caught my eye.
The graffiti was gone.
The wall was white once again.
Yes! I said, doing a mental fist pump.
I called and left thank you messages for the property management company, city and GONE guy. I don’t know who did this, but YOU are now my hero.
To you graffiti makers: I’m onto you. Take your graffiti and be gone with you.