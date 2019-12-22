With all three Huffman girls due home for Christmas, I figured that called for a Special Family Christmas Present.
Something fun. Something we could all enjoy. Something with a “wow” factor — yet not quite jet-ski-Hawaiian-vacation-wow.
And then it hit me.
Disney+.
Our daughters are 19, 22 and 25 but we are a Disney-loving household. The girls love Disney movies. Mom too. Dad has been known to sing along to a Disney song or two.
Disney videos remind me of when the girls were younger and they spent a fair amount of time watching VHS videos on the VCR.
Fine, I admit it. I played the “The Lion King” over and over when the oldest Huffman was a toddler. Anything to buy me some time to make dinner or fold the laundry. So maybe Disney animators were responsible for co-parenting my children. Problem?
In the 90s we got a minivan that had a VHS player and screen and we thought we were really livin’ the dream. One time we drove to Disneyland while simultaneously watching Disney videos on the minivan VCR. Oh yeah, we had it going ON.
Fast forward about 20 years to Disney+.
In case you haven’t been following along – Disney+ is basically a Disney cable channel – one with dozens and dozens of Disney movies on tap — PLUS “The Mandolorian,” the new Disney/StarWars series that “everyone” is talking about. No self-respecting Disney lover would NOT have Disney+.
Wouldn’t this be a fun family surprise?
I mentally rehearsed how to tell the girls about our new treat (rubs her hands together). This deserved a special presentation.
I’d wait till Christmas morning, until after the presents were opened. And then, just when everyone is basking in the just-opened-Christmas-presents glow and could this morning get any better, I would then make my grand announcement:
“Girls – we have one more surprise for you all! Go turn on the TV because WE GOT DISNEY+ !!!”
Oh the screams of delight! The happiness. The joy. Mom will be the Huffman Family 2019 Christmas Hero. Victory would be mine.
Um, yeah.
You know what they say about Christmas surprises. Sometimes they don’t exactly work out like you think. Kind of like Clark Griswold when the messenger finally arrives with his long anticipated bonus check.
First, I was talking with the oldest Huffman in Denver. It was two weeks before she and her significant other were due to come to Napa for Christmas.
“We got Disney+,” she announced, and we’ve been watching “The Mandolorian.” Don’t you just love baby Yoda?
Wait, she already got her OWN Disney+ account? Ohhhhh. I guess she won’t be too surprised when I tell her *I* was planning on surprising us all with *our* own Disney+ account.
Then the youngest Huffman arrived home from college in Portland.
“I’ve been watching Disney+” she said. Her friend gave her his login. It’s great, she said.
Drat, another Huffman who is one step ahead of me.
Oh well, I thought. It was still Christmas and I was still getting Disney+. Sure, there may not be a grand reveal on Christmas morning, but hey, I GOT DISNEY PLUS PEOPLE.
After I signed up, this past weekend my husband and I watched the first couple episodes of “The Mandolorian.”
In the middle of an episode, The Napa-based Huffman daughter came home and plopped down on the couch.
“Oh, you guys got Disney+,” she said, casually. Cool.
Yeah, cool, I said, just as casually.
And isn’t baby Yoda cute?